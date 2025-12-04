A complete look at Myles Garrett's legendary quarterback graveyard

Give Myles Garrett a shovel already.

The Cleveland Browns superstar entered the NFL as the No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 draft, and he didn't waste any time before he started burying quarterbacks. He took down Josh McCown twice in his first career appearance. Then he recorded sacks against Deshaun Watson and Marcus Mariota in his next two showings, kickstarting a journey of takedowns that has become nothing short of awe-inspiring.

Or, well, horrifying if you're a quarterback at risk of being pushed back six yards from the line of scrimmage and buried six feet under the turf.

Garrett's quarterback graveyard — a concept he takes seriously enough to use as his own personal Halloween display — has gotten increasingly full every time he trots onto the field. He's now buried 50 different signal-callers at least once, ranging from future Hall of Famers to journeymen who, in all likelihood, deeply regret not faking an illness when Garrett looms as an upcoming bogeyman on the schedule.

Dawg Pound Daily's Myles Garrett Graveyard Database

Players listed at 6-foot-4, 272 pounds aren't supposed to have this type of explosion off the line of scrimmage, but Garrett's lighting-fast first step isn't his lone elite skill. He excels at contorting his body to create unique angles as he treats offensive tackles like traffic cones. He has strong hands that help him collapse pockets on bull-rushes. His technique is precise and amorphous, allowing him to flex different abilities and capitalize on weaknesses unique to each particular opponent.

That all-around excellence is why Garrett has recorded double-digit sacks in eight consecutive seasons, asserting himself as the league's premier artist in this particular medium. It's why he's threatening the all-time single-season record (unofficially Al Baker with 23 in 1978; officially Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt with 22.5 in 2001 and 2021, respectively).

And, of course, it's why he just keeps adding new tombstones to his mind-numbingly expansive graveyard.

Every quarterback Myles Garrett has sacked

Through Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season, Myles Garrett has sacked 50 different quarterbacks, varying in prestige from the pinnacle of the sport (e.g. Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes) to career backups who just happened to find themselves in his path):

Quarterback Times Sacked by Myles Garrett Lamar Jackson 12 Joe Burrow 12 Russell Wilson 6 Justin Fields 6 Ryan Tannehill 5 Drake Maye 5 Ben Roethlisberger 5 Tyler Huntley 5 Geno Smith 4 Gardner Minshew II 4 Deshaun Watson 4 Justin Herbert 4 Kenny Pickett 3 Dak Prescott 3 Marcus Mariota 3 Tom Brady 3 Sam Darnold 3 Patrick Mahomes 2 Luke Falk 2 Trevor Siemian 2 Jameis Winston 2 Josh McCown 2 Baker Mayfield 2 Dwayne Haskins Jr. 2 Joe Flacco 2 Carson Wentz 2 Bailey Zappe 2 Teddy Bridgewater 2

Beyond the 28 quarterbacks listed above who Garrett has taken down multiple times, 22 more players (note: not just quarterbacks!) have fallen victim to his pass-rushing wrath once: Jeff Driskel, Ja'Marr Chase, Trevor Lawrence, Jordan Love, Kyler Murray, Landry Jones, Mitch Trubisky, Brandon Allen, Brock Purdy, Colt McCoy, Jimmy Garoppolo, Mac Jones, Tua Tagovailoa, Chad Henne, Josh Allen, Andy Dalton, Jared Goff, Kirk Cousins, Derek Carr, Philip Rivers, Cam Netwon, and Clayton Tune.

No, you are not imagining things. Star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase lost nine yards on a sack by Garrett, who blew up the botched trick play during a Dec. 21, 2022 victory by the Cincinnati Bengals.

As for the "top" of the leaderboard, the names shouldn't be too surprising given their long-term residency in the AFC North. Playing two games per year against Garrett's Browns makes it quite a bit tougher to avoid the graveyard.

Which players have lost the most sack yardage to Myles Garrett?

Though every sack damages an offense's pursuit of paydirt, takedowns occurring well behind the line of scrimmage are even more problematic.

Garrett doesn't just record a lot of sacks; he often takes opposing quarterbacks down for truly disheartening chunks of yardage. Throughout his career, he's averaging 6.28 yards lost per sack. (Note: We're not splitting the yardage between multiple players when sack credit is shared.)

Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow again "lead" the pack, but the rest of the top 10 undergoes a bit of a shuffle when sorted by this measurement:

Player Sack Yards Lost to Myles Garrett Lamar Jackson -83 yards on 12 sacks Joe Burrow -74 yards on 12 sacks Russell Wilson -40 yards on 6 sacks Justin Fields -35 yards on 6 sacks Ryan Tannehill -35 yards on 5 sacks Drake Maye -33 yards on 5 sacks Geno Smith -32 yards on 4 sacks Ben Roethlisberger -31 yards on 5 sacks Gardner Minshew II -26 yards on 4 sacks Kenny Pickett -24 yards on 3 sacks

Technically, Deshaun Watson is tied with Kenny Pickett for the final spot, but we're giving the tiebreaker to Pickett, who lost those 24 yards on just three sacks to Watson's four.

As for the biggest losses on single plays? Well, Garrett has dropped an opponent at least 10 yards behind the line of scrimmage 14 times:

Player Sack Yards Lost Date Joe Burrow -22 yards Oct. 25, 2020 Patrick Mahomes -13 yards Nov. 4, 2018 Justin Fields -13 yards Sept. 26, 2021 Joe Burrow -13 yards Sept. 10, 2023 Jeff Driskel -12 yards Nov. 25, 2018 Jameis Winston -12 yards Oct. 21, 2018 Geno Smith -12 yards Nov. 23, 2025 Russell Wilson -11 yards Dec. 8, 2024 Joe Burrow -11 yards Sept. 17, 2020 Dak Prescott -11 yards Oct. 4, 2020 Lamar Jackson -10 yards Sept. 14, 2025 Kenny Pickett -10 yards Nov. 19, 2023 Dwayne Haskins Jr. -10 yards Sept. 27, 2020 Drake Maye -10 yards Oct. 26, 2025

Poor Joe Burrow must still have nightmares about some of those plays that force him to feature three times. The 22-yarder was particularly egregious, though he only lost so much yardage because Garrett stripped the ball and it bounced backward before the Bengals fell on it for the massive loss.

Which teams has Myles Garrett recorded the most sacks against?

At this stage of Garrett's career, he's played against every team in the NFL other than the Cleveland Browns, and he's recorded a sack against all but four of the 31 opposing units:

Team Sacks Sack Yards Lost Matchups Cincinnati Bengals 16 -129 yards 13 Baltimore Ravens 16 -100 yards 16 Pittsburgh Steelers 13 -94 yards 16 New York Jets 11 -72 yards 7 New England Patriots 9 -55 yards 4 Tennessee Titans 8 -55 yards 4 Chicago Bears 6 -35 yards 3 Las Vegas Raiders 6 -43 yards 5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4 -23 yards 2 Washington Commanders 4 -19 yards 3 Los Angeles Chargers 4 -23 yards 5 Houston Texans 4 -24 yards 7 Dallas Cowboys 3 -22 yards 2 Seattle Seahawks 3 -15 yards 2 Indianapolis Colts 3 -15 yards 2 Carolina Panthers 3 -12 yards 2 Miami Dolphins 3 -14 yards 3 Kansas City Chiefs 3 -28 yards 4 Arizona Cardinals 2 -9 yards 2 San Francisco 49ers 2 -14 yards 3 Denver Broncos 2 -5 yards 5 New York Giants 1 -7 yards 2 Buffalo Bills 1 -6 yards 2 Los Angeles Rams 1 -5 yards 2 Minnesota Vikings 1 -4 yards 2 Jacksonville Jaguars 1 -9 yards 3 Green Bay Backers 1 -8 yards 3

Garrett has been a particularly devastating force against the Cincinnati Bengals. But don't sleep on the Chicago Bears, who have ceded six sacks in their three matchups.

On the flip side, the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos should feel pretty proud about keeping him in check over the course of their histories.

Just...not as proud as this next group of teams.

Which teams has Myles Garrett never recorded a sack against?

Only four teams have avoided having any of their members join the graveyard.

The Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles have faced off against Garrett just one time apiece, and they both kept a clean sheet. Garrett did record one quarterback hit against Matt Ryan on Nov. 11, 2018, so the Eagles can earn that tiebreaker since he couldn't generate one against Jalen Hurts on Oct. 13, 2024.

But both pale in comparison to the Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints, who have survived three matchups against Garrett with no sacks given up to the future Hall of Famer. Garrett recorded five quarterback hits against Detroit and just one against New Orleans, so the bayou dwellers take the King Cake as the franchise most impervious to his pass-rushing excellence.

NFL sack leaders since Myles Garrett entered the NFL

As you might have guessed given our focus on so many different aspects of his historic sack rack-up rate, Garrett has been the category leader for the entire NFL since entering the league in 2017:

Player Sacks Since Garrett Entered the NFL Myles Garrett 122.5 T.J. Watt 116 Danielle Hunter 96.5 Aaron Donald 89 Trey Hendrickson 85.5 Chris Jones 85 Khalil Mack 85 Cameron Jordan 84.5 Nick Bosa 74.5 Matt Judon 69

As it turns out, maybe the whole NFL is actually Garrett's graveyard.