Dawg Pound Daily
FanSided

A complete look at Myles Garrett's legendary quarterback graveyard

Myles Garrett has collected quarterback sacks — and the accompanying tombstones — at a historic rate since entering the NFL.
ByAdam Fromal|
Nick Cammett/Getty Images and Adam Patrick/FanSided

Give Myles Garrett a shovel already.

The Cleveland Browns superstar entered the NFL as the No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 draft, and he didn't waste any time before he started burying quarterbacks. He took down Josh McCown twice in his first career appearance. Then he recorded sacks against Deshaun Watson and Marcus Mariota in his next two showings, kickstarting a journey of takedowns that has become nothing short of awe-inspiring.

Or, well, horrifying if you're a quarterback at risk of being pushed back six yards from the line of scrimmage and buried six feet under the turf.

Garrett's quarterback graveyard — a concept he takes seriously enough to use as his own personal Halloween display — has gotten increasingly full every time he trots onto the field. He's now buried 50 different signal-callers at least once, ranging from future Hall of Famers to journeymen who, in all likelihood, deeply regret not faking an illness when Garrett looms as an upcoming bogeyman on the schedule.

Dawg Pound Daily's Myles Garrett Graveyard Database

  1. Every quarterback Myles Garrett has sacked
  2. Which players have lost the most sack yardage to Myles Garrett?
  3. Which teams has Myles Garrett recorded the most sacks against?
  4. Which teams has Myles Garrett never recorded a sack against?
  5. NFL sack leaders since Myles Garrett entered the NFL

Players listed at 6-foot-4, 272 pounds aren't supposed to have this type of explosion off the line of scrimmage, but Garrett's lighting-fast first step isn't his lone elite skill. He excels at contorting his body to create unique angles as he treats offensive tackles like traffic cones. He has strong hands that help him collapse pockets on bull-rushes. His technique is precise and amorphous, allowing him to flex different abilities and capitalize on weaknesses unique to each particular opponent.

That all-around excellence is why Garrett has recorded double-digit sacks in eight consecutive seasons, asserting himself as the league's premier artist in this particular medium. It's why he's threatening the all-time single-season record (unofficially Al Baker with 23 in 1978; officially Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt with 22.5 in 2001 and 2021, respectively).

And, of course, it's why he just keeps adding new tombstones to his mind-numbingly expansive graveyard.

Every quarterback Myles Garrett has sacked

Through Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season, Myles Garrett has sacked 50 different quarterbacks, varying in prestige from the pinnacle of the sport (e.g. Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes) to career backups who just happened to find themselves in his path):

Quarterback

Times Sacked by Myles Garrett

Lamar Jackson

12

Joe Burrow

12

Russell Wilson

6

Justin Fields

6

Ryan Tannehill

5

Drake Maye

5

Ben Roethlisberger

5

Tyler Huntley

5

Geno Smith

4

Gardner Minshew II

4

Deshaun Watson

4

Justin Herbert

4

Kenny Pickett

3

Dak Prescott

3

Marcus Mariota

3

Tom Brady

3

Sam Darnold

3

Patrick Mahomes

2

Luke Falk

2

Trevor Siemian

2

Jameis Winston

2

Josh McCown

2

Baker Mayfield

2

Dwayne Haskins Jr.

2

Joe Flacco

2

Carson Wentz

2

Bailey Zappe

2

Teddy Bridgewater

2

Beyond the 28 quarterbacks listed above who Garrett has taken down multiple times, 22 more players (note: not just quarterbacks!) have fallen victim to his pass-rushing wrath once: Jeff Driskel, Ja'Marr Chase, Trevor Lawrence, Jordan Love, Kyler Murray, Landry Jones, Mitch Trubisky, Brandon Allen, Brock Purdy, Colt McCoy, Jimmy Garoppolo, Mac Jones, Tua Tagovailoa, Chad Henne, Josh Allen, Andy Dalton, Jared Goff, Kirk Cousins, Derek Carr, Philip Rivers, Cam Netwon, and Clayton Tune.

No, you are not imagining things. Star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase lost nine yards on a sack by Garrett, who blew up the botched trick play during a Dec. 21, 2022 victory by the Cincinnati Bengals.

As for the "top" of the leaderboard, the names shouldn't be too surprising given their long-term residency in the AFC North. Playing two games per year against Garrett's Browns makes it quite a bit tougher to avoid the graveyard.

Which players have lost the most sack yardage to Myles Garrett?

Though every sack damages an offense's pursuit of paydirt, takedowns occurring well behind the line of scrimmage are even more problematic.

Garrett doesn't just record a lot of sacks; he often takes opposing quarterbacks down for truly disheartening chunks of yardage. Throughout his career, he's averaging 6.28 yards lost per sack. (Note: We're not splitting the yardage between multiple players when sack credit is shared.)

Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow again "lead" the pack, but the rest of the top 10 undergoes a bit of a shuffle when sorted by this measurement:

Player

Sack Yards Lost to Myles Garrett

Lamar Jackson

-83 yards on 12 sacks

Joe Burrow

-74 yards on 12 sacks

Russell Wilson

-40 yards on 6 sacks

Justin Fields

-35 yards on 6 sacks

Ryan Tannehill

-35 yards on 5 sacks

Drake Maye

-33 yards on 5 sacks

Geno Smith

-32 yards on 4 sacks

Ben Roethlisberger

-31 yards on 5 sacks

Gardner Minshew II

-26 yards on 4 sacks

Kenny Pickett

-24 yards on 3 sacks

Technically, Deshaun Watson is tied with Kenny Pickett for the final spot, but we're giving the tiebreaker to Pickett, who lost those 24 yards on just three sacks to Watson's four.

As for the biggest losses on single plays? Well, Garrett has dropped an opponent at least 10 yards behind the line of scrimmage 14 times:

Player

Sack Yards Lost

Date

Joe Burrow

-22 yards

Oct. 25, 2020

Patrick Mahomes

-13 yards

Nov. 4, 2018

Justin Fields

-13 yards

Sept. 26, 2021

Joe Burrow

-13 yards

Sept. 10, 2023

Jeff Driskel

-12 yards

Nov. 25, 2018

Jameis Winston

-12 yards

Oct. 21, 2018

Geno Smith

-12 yards

Nov. 23, 2025

Russell Wilson

-11 yards

Dec. 8, 2024

Joe Burrow

-11 yards

Sept. 17, 2020

Dak Prescott

-11 yards

Oct. 4, 2020

Lamar Jackson

-10 yards

Sept. 14, 2025

Kenny Pickett

-10 yards

Nov. 19, 2023

Dwayne Haskins Jr.

-10 yards

Sept. 27, 2020

Drake Maye

-10 yards

Oct. 26, 2025

Poor Joe Burrow must still have nightmares about some of those plays that force him to feature three times. The 22-yarder was particularly egregious, though he only lost so much yardage because Garrett stripped the ball and it bounced backward before the Bengals fell on it for the massive loss.

Which teams has Myles Garrett recorded the most sacks against?

At this stage of Garrett's career, he's played against every team in the NFL other than the Cleveland Browns, and he's recorded a sack against all but four of the 31 opposing units:

Team

Sacks

Sack Yards Lost

Matchups

Cincinnati Bengals

16

-129 yards

13

Baltimore Ravens

16

-100 yards

16

Pittsburgh Steelers

13

-94 yards

16

New York Jets

11

-72 yards

7

New England Patriots

9

-55 yards

4

Tennessee Titans

8

-55 yards

4

Chicago Bears

6

-35 yards

3

Las Vegas Raiders

6

-43 yards

5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4

-23 yards

2

Washington Commanders

4

-19 yards

3

Los Angeles Chargers

4

-23 yards

5

Houston Texans

4

-24 yards

7

Dallas Cowboys

3

-22 yards

2

Seattle Seahawks

3

-15 yards

2

Indianapolis Colts

3

-15 yards

2

Carolina Panthers

3

-12 yards

2

Miami Dolphins

3

-14 yards

3

Kansas City Chiefs

3

-28 yards

4

Arizona Cardinals

2

-9 yards

2

San Francisco 49ers

2

-14 yards

3

Denver Broncos

2

-5 yards

5

New York Giants

1

-7 yards

2

Buffalo Bills

1

-6 yards

2

Los Angeles Rams

1

-5 yards

2

Minnesota Vikings

1

-4 yards

2

Jacksonville Jaguars

1

-9 yards

3

Green Bay Backers

1

-8 yards

3

Garrett has been a particularly devastating force against the Cincinnati Bengals. But don't sleep on the Chicago Bears, who have ceded six sacks in their three matchups.

On the flip side, the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos should feel pretty proud about keeping him in check over the course of their histories.

Just...not as proud as this next group of teams.

Which teams has Myles Garrett never recorded a sack against?

Only four teams have avoided having any of their members join the graveyard.

The Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles have faced off against Garrett just one time apiece, and they both kept a clean sheet. Garrett did record one quarterback hit against Matt Ryan on Nov. 11, 2018, so the Eagles can earn that tiebreaker since he couldn't generate one against Jalen Hurts on Oct. 13, 2024.

But both pale in comparison to the Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints, who have survived three matchups against Garrett with no sacks given up to the future Hall of Famer. Garrett recorded five quarterback hits against Detroit and just one against New Orleans, so the bayou dwellers take the King Cake as the franchise most impervious to his pass-rushing excellence.

NFL sack leaders since Myles Garrett entered the NFL

As you might have guessed given our focus on so many different aspects of his historic sack rack-up rate, Garrett has been the category leader for the entire NFL since entering the league in 2017:

Player

Sacks Since Garrett Entered the NFL

Myles Garrett

122.5

T.J. Watt

116

Danielle Hunter

96.5

Aaron Donald

89

Trey Hendrickson

85.5

Chris Jones

85

Khalil Mack

85

Cameron Jordan

84.5

Nick Bosa

74.5

Matt Judon

69

As it turns out, maybe the whole NFL is actually Garrett's graveyard.

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Home/Myles Garrett