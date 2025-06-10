Myles Garrett can't wait to put newest Steeler in his graveyard

The inevitable finally happened recently, as the Steelers came to terms with quarterback Aaron Rodgers on a one-year deal that has him under contract just in time for the start of mandatory minicamp. This was the assumption all offseason, as it seemed nearly impossible that Pittsburgh would head into the season with Mason Rudolph and sixth-round pick Will Howard as the top quarterback options.

For the Browns, defensive end Myles Garrett made his return to the facility for mandatory minicamp after creating some (undeserving) headlines when he skipped voluntary workouts. Following his day one practice at mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, Garrett talked about Rodgers joining the Steelers.

Myles Garrett can't wait to put Aaron Rodgers in his graveyard

The Browns will take on the Steelers in Pittsburgh in Week 6 and at home in Week 17. Garrett can't wait to bring the 41-year-old to the ground in their pending matchup and put Rodgers in his "graveyard."

""I think it's a good opportunity to put him in the graveyard"" Myles Garrett

For non-Browns fans, this quote sounds much more violent and aggressive than it really is, especially since Rodgers is the oldest player in the league. The reality is that Garrett is a massive Halloween enthusiast, and every year, he puts a graveyard in his yard that features a grave for every quarterback he's sacked in his career. Although Rodgers has been in the NFL every year Garrett has, Garrett came up with zero sacks in their only meeting on Christmas in 2021.

So while the headline sounds very harsh, it's really just Garrett saying he's going to get a sack in one of two games against the Steelers (assuming Rodgers starts both), which is hardly even trash talk considering Garrett has 13 sacks in 14 career games against Pittsburgh. No matter the various combinations of chips and double teams, Garrett is almost certainly to come away with at least one sack in one of the two meetings this year.

In what could be his final season in the NFL, Rodgers will certainly elevate the Steelers' floor and probably ceiling despite his age and recent struggles. These two meetings this year will have even more intrigue as the future Hall of Famer adds his name to the rivalry.

