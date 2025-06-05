Finally, after months of drawn-out discourse, the veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers has told the Steelers he plans on signing and attending mandatory minicamp, per Gerry Dulac. After losing Justin Fields and Russell Wilson in free agency, and only adding sixth-round pick Will Howard in the draft, Rodgers was the clear solution for Pittsburgh's quarterback position. While they have continuously shown faith in Mason Rudolph, who was signed this offseason, it wouldn't have been enough to be a playoff contender in 2025.

The Steelers were rumored to be a player for Kirk Cousins should Rodgers have decided against playing, but most who have been following the situation could have guessed that this was the direction we were headed. Although the argument could be made that the Steelers' long-term future might have been better off not contending for the postseason for a year to add a franchise quarterback, their short-term plans have become much clearer.

Steelers just made a decision that could blow up in their face

Rodgers' career has put him among the all-time greats, as a four-time All-Pro, four-time MVP, and Super Bowl MVP. Along with the resume, he will live in debates among the most talented throwers to ever play quarterback in the NFL. However, his most recent three seasons have been anything but legendary, as there have been more media headlines than accomplishments.

His Jets' tenure got off to a brutal start due to an injury that was totally out of his control, but his first full healthy year went nowhere near expected. On the way out, Rodgers slammed the new Jets' regime for the way they handled the breakup.

At this point in the offseason, signing Rodgers seems like the no-brainer move if they are looking to contend in 2025, as he raises their floor and ceiling. Pittsburgh is miles more competent than the Jets, but the year could be a colossal failure should Rodgers have anything close to a repeat of a season ago.

When it comes to the Browns, the Rodgers' signing undeniable elevates Pittsburgh's floor from a room that was previously in line to be handled by Rudolph and Howard. They aren't expected to be a Super Bowl contender, but they should be capable of extending Mike Tomlin's above .500 streak. Should Cleveland's season take a turn for the worse, at least the Steelers will likely be good enough to increase the Browns' draft picks.

In his career, Rodgers has a record of 3-0 against the Browns, with his last game coming on Christmas in 2021 when Baker Mayfield tossed four interceptions. Should Rodgers remain the starter, the Browns will travel to Pittsburgh in Week 6 for their first meeting this year. Then, he would make his second-ever start in Cleveland and his first since 2009 in Week 17.

