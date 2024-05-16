Browns mock Lamar Jackson for bathroom-gate , Big Ben for crying after loss
By Randy Gurzi
Did he do the No. 2 or not? That was seriously the question back in 2020 when Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson left the game momentarily against the Cleveland Browns.
During the fourth quarter of a December meeting, Jackson jogged to the locker room to deal with cramps. Well, that's what the ESPN broadcast said he was dealing with but there was speculation that the issue was something else.
Check out the video below and decide for yourself.
Jackson returned to the game and led the Ravens to a 47-42 win. That was a great showdown in an epic season for the Browns, who made it to the playoffs after going 11-5. They then knocked off the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round, leading to another epic moment where we all got to laugh at a rival QB.
This time, it was Ben Roethlisberger, who spent much of his career destroying Cleveland. That wasn't the case this time as the Steelers lost at home 48-37. It wasn't even as close as the score indicated as the Steelers only put points up after the 28-0 first-quarter and 35-10 halftime lead put it out of reach.
After the game ended, Big Ben (who threw four interceptions in the loss) was seen on the sidelines with his helmet on with tears in his eyes.
Now in 2024, the Browns decided to look back at each of these moments in their epic schedule release video. While showing several players in a bowling alley knocking down pins, while the Bengals, Steelers, and others rolled gutter balls, the amazing social media team decided to show a bowling pin wearing a Roethlisberger jersey crying after rolling a gutter ball.
If that wasn't enough for you, they also ripped on Jackson by showing a pin in his jersey heading to the bathroom. With toilet paper stuck to his feet.
These videos are always good fun and there are surely several teams out there picking on the Browns. But their social media team can not only take it but they can dish it out as well as anyone.