Browns social media savagely roasts Steelers, Ravens ahead of schedule release
By Randy Gurzi
The NFL schedule will be released at 8:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday but the Cleveland Browns social media team didn't want to wait until then to have some fun. Instead, they decided to get a jump start on things and released a thread with pictures of each opponent on the schedule in 2024.
Most were playful with a picture of a young Joe Burrow in a LeBron James jersey for the Cincinnati Bengals. There was also a crying Kermit the Frog for the Kansas City Chiefs. But for the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers, they went for the jugular.
Baltimore was represented by a Raven with a knife in its beak — which is clearly a jab at the off-field issues Ray Lewis had early in his career. For the Steelers, they simply put a trash can — which speaks for itself. Since they're garbage.
There were some other great ones as well, including the Los Angeles Chargers with a nod to Home Alone, the Denver Broncos with the famous horse drawing that starts elite and finishes poorly, and a great picture of Trevor Lawrence for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Cleveland will learn of their entire schedule soon but they know they will see the Dallas Cowboys at home in Week 1. Other leaks have surfaced including a potential showdown with the New York Giants in Week 3, the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6, and the Steelers in Week 12 on Thursday Night Football.
The social media team has also been known for sending out great tweets after victories, so hopefully, we'll see even more during the year. But this was a great start for them.