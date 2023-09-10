Browns social media team hands Bengals their second loss of the day
The Cleveland Browns defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 and then their social media team handed their in-state rivals another loss
By Randy Gurzi
Week 1 has been good to the Cleveland Browns. They were able to start out with a 1-0 record by handing a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. For the team on the losing end, things weren't as great.
First, they struggled mightily on the field. Joe Burrow finished with just 82 yards and they managed only three points in a 24-3 loss. As if that wasn't enough, they then took it on the chin again with a great tweet from the Cleveland social media team.
As is often the case when the Browns win, this group sent out a hilarious video, this time with Tigger walking away sad. The video then shows a highlight of Myles Garrett recording a huge sack on fourth down against Burrow.
This win puts the Browns in first place in the AFC North to start out the season and they won't have to see the Bengals again until the Week 18 season finale.
Browns defense was all over the Bengals
Cleveland's defense, which is now led by Jim Schwartz, was fantastic in Week 1. Their secondary was all over the Bengals talented wideouts and made life miserable for them. Ja'Marr Chase had just 39 yards on five receptions and Tee Higgins was held without a catch at all.
Deshaun Watson did just enough in the win
While Burrow struggled, Deshaun Watson was able to do just enough to get the win for his team. He had 154 yards passing and 45 on the ground with two total touchdowns.