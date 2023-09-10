Deshaun Watson, Dustin Hopkins have sent Browns fans into a frenzy in first half against Bengals
Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns are up 10-0 at the half thanks to a brilliant 13-yard touchdown run from No. 4
By Randy Gurzi
Stop me if you've heard this before — the Cleveland Browns are fighting through some tough weather conditions against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Week 1 showdown was greeted with plenty of rain and although it stopped during the second quarter, both teams have had some issues. The quarterbacks have been off-target — although social media seems to be ignoring Joe Burrow's stat line as they pick apart Watson — and Jerome Ford fumbled his first carry of the game.
Despite these issues, Cleveland's offense has found a way to put up 10 points while the defense shut out the Bengals in the first half. And just before they went in for the intermission, Watson delivered his first touchdown of the year.
On second-and-10 from the 13-yard line, Watson escaped pressure and ran the ball in for six. That gave his team the two-score lead and they get the ball to start the third quarter.
Watson also seemed to find his rhythm on this drive. After a few low passes, he delivered a couple of darts, including a 12-yarder to Donovan Peoples-Jones. In all, they covered 67 yards on nine plays in just 1:19.
Browns kicking game has been a blast as well
Ahead of Week 1, the Browns elected to move on from Cade York and brought in Dustin Hopkins. The veteran kicker promptly made a 42-yard kick to start the scoring for Cleveland and fans were beyond excited — which makes sense considering the issues York had.
Hopkins then kicked the extra point right through the uprights, again giving us something to cheer for — even if it seems routine for other franchises.