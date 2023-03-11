Browns special teams coach Bubba Ventrone has a plan to fix Cade York
After four seasons as the special teams coordinator for the Cleveland Browns, Mike Priefer was let go this offseason. He was quickly replaced by Bubba Ventrone, a former Cleveland special teams ace that held the same title with the Indianapolis Colts since 2018.
Ventrone recently took some time to speak with members of the media and during his virtual conference, he touched on some of his plans to fix their dreadful return game and kicking game. Those plans include potentially bringing in former stars such as Phil Dawson to help Cade York and Joshua Cribbs to work with their returners.
The good news for Cleveland is that Jakeem Grant is coming back after reworking his contract earlier this offseason. A former Pro Bowl returner, Grant missed the entire 2022 campaign. His return to the field should give their return game a shot in the arm.
As for York, Ventrone was very high on him coming out of LSU last season, saying he was the highest-graded specialist on his own board.
"Last year, grading all of the specialists, the kickers and the punters, I had Cade at the highest. I’m fortunate to be able to coach him this year. I think that he obviously can improve. We’re just going to coach him up, and we’re going to be as good as we can in the kicking phase."- Ventrone via Mary Kay Cabot
Ventrone touched on how hard it can be for kickers in First Energy Stadium thanks to the windy conditions which can be unpredictable. That's why he believes York reaching out to Dawson could be beneficial since he's been the most successful in this stadium. Ventrone also knows just how good Dawson is since the two were teammates in San Francisco at one point.
York was 24-of-32 on field goals as a rookie and 35-of-37 on extra points. He started the season off with a huge 58-yard game-winning field goal in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers but had more than his share of struggles after that.