Browns schedule leaks: Week 1 opponent set, Tom Brady to call game
By Randy Gurzi
The NFL will officially unveil the entire 2024 schedule on Wednesday, May 18 at 5:00 p.m. ET. A few games have already been announced including the Cleveland Browns Week 1 contest. On Monday, it was announced the Browns would begin their season at home against the Dallas Cowboys on Sep. 8 with a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.
The last time these two teams squared off was in 2020 when the Browns held off Dallas in a shootout, 49-38. That was in AT&T Stadium, whereas now, the two teams will face off in Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Cleveland has a daunting schedule that begins with a tough task. Dallas won 12 games in 2023, the third season in a row they did so. However, they continued to have postseason issues, losing in Round 1 to the Green Bay Packers. Cleveland also lost in Round 1, but unlike the No. 2 seeded Cowboys who hadn't lost at home all season, they were on the road and had several backups playing in place of injured starters.
Tom Brady to make his announcing debut as Browns host Cowboys
As if hosting America's Team wasn't enough to get some extra attention on this game, there will be a new face in the broadcast both as well. Tom Brady, the winner of seven Super Bowls, will be in the booth for Fox, making his debut as an analyst.
It's not normal for there to be too much anticipation for an announcer but this isn't the typical hire. Brady spent 23 years in the NFL and is arguably the greatest quarterback of all time.
He retired following a 2022 campaign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which ended with a playoff loss to the Cowboys. Brady and the Bucs lost 31-14 that day, marking the first time in his career he lost to Dallas. Now, his first chance at calling a game will feature them as they take on the Browns, who were 8-1 at home last year.