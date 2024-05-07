Browns 2024 schedule release date rumors, leaks, opponents, and more
By Randy Gurzi
The NFL calendar continues to move along and now that the draft is behind us, we await the release of the 2024 schedule. The Cleveland Browns are looking to build on their 11-6 campaign from a season ago and while they have a daunting slate of opponents, they know they have to beat the best to get where they want to go.
Last year, the league surprised them with a gauntlet of AFC North foes early on and the Browns came out of it with plenty of confidence. Perhaps they again face an early test in 2024 — and we should know soon whether or not that will be the case.
When will the NFL release the 2024 schedule?
In 2023, the league released the schedule on Thursday, May 11th. The year prior, it was May 12th, which was also a Thursday. Sticking with that theme, a safe estimate for this season could be as early as the second Thursday in May, which is the 9th this year.
However, Mike Florio believes that might not be the case. He recently stated on Pro Football Talk that the release could be delayed this year. The good news is that he doesn't believe it will be a long delay but instead says it might be one week later. That could leave us waiting until Thursday, May 16th.
Browns home opponents in 2024
When the schedule is released, we know the Browns will have the following teams visit them at home:
• Baltimore Ravens
• Pittsburgh Steelers
• Cincinnati Bengals
• Kansas City Chiefs
• Los Angeles Chargers
• Miami Dolphins
• Dallas Cowboys
• New York Giants
Browns away opponents in 2024
Their road opponents are as follows:
• Baltimore Ravens
• Pittsburgh Steelers
• Cincinnati Bengals
• Denver Broncos
• Las Vegas Raiders
• Philadelphia Eagles
• Washington Commanders
• Jacksonville Jaguars
• New Orleans Saints
Browns schedule rumors
There was a rumor Cleveland could start the season in Brazil against the Philadelphia Eagles. That won't happen though as the Green Bay Packers were announced as the opponent for the Eagles in Brazil.
The Browns started 2023 against the Cincinnati Bengals and they could again face an AFC North foe to start the season.