Browns 2025 NFL Draft: Purdue OT Marcus Mbow Scouting Report

The Cleveland Browns were one of the league’s biggest messes in 2024. The Deshaun Watson situation blew up again, the offense cratered, and the offensive line was nowhere close to adequate. Now, with Kenny Pickett brought in as a temporary fix and no real QB plan in place, Cleveland has to build something—anything—stable in the trenches.

Offensive tackle is a glaring issue. The team added Cornelius Lucas in free agency, but that’s a short-term solution. Teven Jenkins helps inside, but the Browns desperately need a young, athletic tackle who can grow into a starting role, especially with their offense stuck in neutral last season.

Enter Marcus Mbow. A former right guard turned tackle, Mbow is one of the most versatile linemen in the draft and brings the kind of athleticism, tenacity, and football smarts that could quietly anchor the right side of the Browns’ line in a year or two. Here’s our scouting profile on the former Purdue standout.

Purdue OT Marcus Mbow 2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report

Notes

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 300 pounds

Recruiting: 2021 3-star, No. 1,031 national, No. 91 OT

Three-time All-Big Ten Honorable Mention (2022, 2023, 2024)

Played in 36 games with 32 starts between right guard and right tackle

Positives

Quick and athletic out of his stance—gets to the second level fast and can lead block in space

Smooth footwork and slick hips let him recover on the fly and stay in front of defenders

Refined hand technique—throws a strong initial punch and mixes up timing to keep pass rushers off-balance

Positional flexibility—started at both guard and tackle, which boosts his value in multiple schemes

Mbow’s best trait is how well he moves for a big man. He’s a natural athlete who can pull, climb, and make tough blocks look easy. His experience at both guard and tackle means he understands angles, leverage, and assignment football—and it shows up consistently on tape.

He’s smart and competitive. He finishes blocks, adjusts well to twists and stunts, and keeps his head on a swivel in protection. When he’s on balance, he’s tough to beat. In a zone-heavy scheme, he’s exactly the kind of offensive lineman teams want anchoring the right side or kicking inside if needed.

Negatives

Lacks ideal mass and lower-body power—can get driven back by stronger defensive linemen

Hand placement can get wide at times, making him vulnerable to flags or losing leverage

Shorter arm length could hurt his chances of sticking at tackle full-time

Still learning how to anchor against bull rushers—gets caught off-balance when his base breaks down

There’s a reason Mbow isn’t a lock for Day 1. He’s not the biggest guy, and his build is more lean than powerful. NFL defenders who can convert speed to power might overwhelm him early, especially if he’s asked to hold up on an island at tackle.

His fundamentals are solid, but he still has moments where his feet get too active or his hands drift. These are fixable issues, but it might take a year of development before he’s ready for a full-time starting role.

Marcus Mbow NFL Player Comparison:

Primary Comp: Luke Goedeke

Luke Goedeke Alternative: James Hudson

James Hudson Floor Comp: Mark Glowinski

Luke Goedeke is the best comp for Mbow—both are athletic, versatile linemen who started at both tackle and guard in college, with similar questions about length, anchor, and overall refinement. Goedeke needed time but developed into a solid NFL starter, and Mbow could follow that same arc in the right system.

James Hudson is a strong alternative. Like Mbow, he brings athletic traits and experience at tackle but has struggled with power and consistency at the next level. Hudson’s career arc is a fair benchmark for what Mbow could be as a developmental swing tackle.

Marcus Mbow 2025 NFL Draft Grade: Late 2nd/Early 3rd

If the Browns want to rebuild their line with athletic, scheme-versatile linemen, Marcus Mbow makes a lot of sense. He’s not ready-made for a starting role just yet, but the movement skills and experience give him real upside. In the right system and with time to grow, he could be a rock-solid starter at guard or right tackle.

