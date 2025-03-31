Browns owner gets brutally honest and finally admits defeat on Deshaun Watson

Whether you want to call it the worst trade in NFL history or not, the fact of the matter is that the debacle with the Cleveland Browns and quarterback Deshaun Watson is unquestionably in the same neighborhood at the very least. It's a complete organizational failure from top to bottom and one of the most regrettable moves in NFL history.

And there's nothing you can do at this stage except just admitting it.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam made a statement at the NFL owner meetings that is about as transparent and blunt as you could have possibly asked from an owner. And frankly, it's nice to see an owner take accountability for something that made such a significant and negative impact on the franchise as this.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam admits (major) defeat on Deshaun Watson debacle

“We took a big swing and miss with Deshaun. We thought we had the quarterback, we didn't, and we gave up a lot of draft picks to get him. So we've got to dig ourselves out of that hole. … (the trade) was an entire organization decision, and it ends with Dee and I, so hold us accountable.”



- Browns owner Jimmy Haslam (via Daniel Oyefusi)

Again, it's refreshing to see an owner take accountability like this. A lot of times, if not all or most of the time, you'll see owners actually try and move the goalposts and try to absolve themselves of blame. There are always a lot of hands dirty with a move that ends up being this bad, but for all his faults, Jimmy Haslam has at least been willing to fall on the sword and allow the people he's put in charge of football decisions to continue running the team.

Namely, both GM Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski were given contract extensions last year. Those two guys helped get this team to 11 wins in 2023 before a complete letdown in 2024. And that was a hole that was largely dug by ownership. A general manager and head coach don't have the power to approve of a trade that massive as well as a $230 million fully guaranteed contract.

This is something ownership pushed for, and even if everyone was on board for the vision, it's a move that they must fall on the sword for as well.

And Jimmy Haslam did.

It would have been easy to fire Kevin Stefanski or Andrew Berry given the way last season went with the expectations the Browns had of competing for the playoffs. But it wouldn't have been justified because Deshaun Watson's inability to stay on the field or play well when he actually is healthy is not indicative of how good those guys are at their respective jobs.

But this can also prove as a before and after point of the Browns completely moving on from Watson, if that wasn't clear already. And even though they are just beginning to dig out of the hole, at least we know construction on that project has begun.