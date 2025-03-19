Video of Deshaun Watson offseason workout should make every Browns fan wince

Now that we've entered quite the lull in the Cleveland Browns' offseason, it's time to evaluate what's shaken up to be the team's latest roster construction. There haven't really been many changes to the team other than signing a few low-end free agents, as well as trading for Kenny Pickett.

That move, of course, comes as the team needs a starter for next season with Deshaun Watson out for another season with a re-torn Achilles tendon. That injury happened back in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals, and then he tore it again after it was surgically repaired. So, he's likely done for 2025. Another season lost for the most expensive quarterback in Browns history.

Watson now has to ramp back up into action and, once again, go through the rehab process from scratch. So, it's likely we'll see some videos of him doing just that throughout the season.

Or, maybe we'll see videos of him doing that now! In a walking boot. Yikes.

Watson seen working out in walking boot

In a clip shared to Deshaun Watson's Instagram, he's seen working out in the Browns' facilities while in a whole walking boot. He's captured using weighted ropes, working with staff in the weight room, and using an exercise bike while discussing his rehab and process for getting back into gameday shape.

Listen. We cannot all be physical therapists, so maybe it's completely normal for athletes to work out so vigorously while still wearing a boot or cast after surgery. He's obviously able to walk and move, so this seems like a strength training thing more than anything.

But, knowing that Watson already had to get his Achilles repaired twice in one year makes this sort of video tough to watch. It feels ill-advised to have him putting that much weight and stress on an Achilles that's already been worked on twice. If he's posting this video and featuring Browns staff and facilities, then they are probably the ones directing him to perform these workouts.

It's just tough that this is yet another season of hype videos, build up, and promise of a Watson from years ago who will finally show up on the field for Cleveland. When healthy, he was never able to perform as he did for the Houston Texans, and it's hard to believe he will now with these injury setbacks.

