The Browns just received a new reason reason to draft a QB in Round 1

With the second pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns select... That sentence could end in a variety of ways come the end of April when the first night of the draft gets underway.

While it feels like a foregone conclusion that the Titans will take Cam Ward first overall, the Browns have a decision to make with the second pick. They could also take a quarterback and if they did, Shedeur Sanders would be the likely option. Cleveland could decide to take Abdul Carter to bolster the defense or Travis Hunter to potentially boost both sides of the football.

After the latest news of Cooper Rush signing with the rival Baltimore Ravens, however, that could change plans for a lot of teams as crazy as that sounds. According to Ian Rapoport, with Rush off to Baltimore and therefore not being Dak Prescott's backup anymore, the Cowboys could be looking at adding a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft.

How does that impact the Browns then? Well because if they're serious about adding a quarterback (especially now with another option off the board in Rush), the draft might be their best bet.

“How high do [the Cowboys] go? Because if you’re going to wait until the fifth or sixth or seventh round, you don’t know what kind of backup quarterback you’re getting. And honestly, by then, they may all be gone," Rapoport said on NFL Network. "This, at least, to me, means the Cowboys are considering taking [a quarterback] if not Thursday, maybe on Friday.”

Browns might be forced to take a QB sooner than they'd like to in 2025 draft

By now everyone knows that Deshaun Watson isn't going to be available in 2025 due to his injury. Kenny Pickett is on the roster but no one is excited to see him take actual snaps for this team.

Russell Wilson could be an option but until the whole Aaron Rodgers debacle is figured out, the Browns are at a standstill when it comes to the most important position in the sport. If the Browns want to find a quarterback to be the next face of the franchise (and be a cheaper option), the draft is the best way to go and they're in a solid position to ensure they get one of the best options.