Latest ESPN mock draft says Browns must take one of two "elite" prospects

As with NBC Sports' Chris Simms and his latest quarterback rankings ahead of the 2025 NFL draft, the Cleveland Browns are being asked once again - this time by ESPN - to go for one of the two elite prospects in this class.

Their quarterback situation is in flux. There's no denying that the idea of starting Kenny Pickett is angering, albeit a better option than starting Dorian Thompson-Robinson. But, they need to fill the room up with at least one veteran signal-caller and one rookie they can develop into a starter. They've yet to do either of those things this offseason, and that's a problem.

But, they're still waiting to hear back on Russell Wilson, and they've reportedly checked in on veteran QB Joe Flacco. They are sure to find a veteran somewhere while rummaging around. And, they're sure to take a quarterback somewhere in this draft - where, though, remains a big mystery.

Until that's clarified, ESPN's latest mock draft answers the question of what the team should do at 2nd overall.

Mel Kiper says Browns need to take Abdul Carter at 2nd overall in latest ESPN mock draft

Kiper, ESPN's draft expert who has just published his latest free agency-themed mock draft, lists the Browns as the team that takes a swing on Abdul Carter at No. 2 overall in the draft. He reasons that Cleveland has to take one of two elite prospects at this spot, with the other being Travis Hunter. With Cam Ward off the board in this scenario, the only real answer here is Carter.

"The Browns would suddenly have two great wide-9 pass rushers in Carter and Myles Garrett, who was extended earlier this month after initially requesting a trade. Carter uses his outstanding instincts and burst to get into the backfield and make plays. He had 12 sacks, 61 pressures, and 23.5 tackles for loss last season," wrote Kiper in his argument for taking Carter.

He added that Cleveland may still take a quarterback here (and that'd likely be Shedeur Sanders) but, with the still in the mix for Wilson and having just traded for Pickett, it feels less likely that they're leaning signal caller no matter what at this spot in the draft.

Carter and Garrett would actually be too fun to watch in 2025. Defense doesn't always win games, but having a foundation for years to come with Carter and Garrett as part of your front four against opposing O-lines is a treat. They'd wreck the league together. This might not be a popular pick, as the team's biggest weakness is their offense, but this draft is not amazing for quarterbacks.

Going for the best player available, as Kiper suggests the team does here, makes total sense.

