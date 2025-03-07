Abdul Carter's cryptic social media post won't sit well with Browns fans

Myles Garrett isn't going to let up on the Cleveland Browns any time soon. That's been made evident with recent news that he couldn't get a meeting with Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, and that he was reportedly unhappy with the effort that some of his teammates were making in 2024 while he played through injury.

So, it might be time for the team to make a pivot in their draft strategy regardless of them keeping Garrett on the roster. If he's willing to sit out a season in protest of his request going unanswered, then the team has to quickly readjust their big board. And, that means that Abdul Carter must enter the conversation as their pick at No. 2 overall instead of a quarterback.

However, it seems like Carter's fate might already be decided given that the Tennessee Titans, who have the first overall pick, have interest in the pass rusher as well. And, Carter hinted at that interest in a cryptic social media post last on Friday, three days prior to the start of free agency.

Carter's social media post suggests Browns have lost out on him to Titans

Carter's social media post, shared on Twitter/X, is short and simple.

😁☝🏾 — Abdul Carter (@1NCRDB1) March 7, 2025

Now, this could mean anything. He could be happy about the results of a physical or with an injury update, given he missed the combine because of foot and upper body injuries. Or, it could mean the worst for the Browns: he met with the Titans today, and was happy with what he heard.

Prospects are currently taking meetings with teams across the league ahead of the draft in late April, with Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, and Cam Ward all having visited the Browns in recent days. Carter is going to be highly sought out by basically any team able to reach up in the draft as he's the consensus best player in the draft. He's pro ready.

He's also fittingly the perfect replacement for Garrett's production on the defensive line if he does decide to sit out in 2025. With Carter added to the D-line, the team can still get some explosive pass rushing off the edge while not paying big for an elite free agent pass rusher like Josh Sweat. Unfortunately, the Titans can use the same, and it seems Carter knows that.

Maybe, Tennessee saw the news of Garrett's further disgruntledness today and wanted to poke the bear a bit by showing Carter their hand. In turn, Carter posts this online, and it scares the Browns into potentially trying to trade up for the right to draft Carter. All we know now is that Tennessee, and Carter, seem excited about a potential future together - and that's bad news for Cleveland.

