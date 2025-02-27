Abdul Carter might be falling into Browns' hands after latest injury update

The Cleveland Browns basically have to take a quarterback in this year's draft. They can't afford any other option - literally - and they're going to be stuck with Dorian Thompson-Robinson at QB1 if they don't make moves in the draft to add talent to the quarterback room.

But, there's one position group that continues to be lauded by analysts as the deepest in this year's draft, and that's at defensive line. There are several potentially marquee names to watch as they might go pretty early in the draft, earlier than you might expect to see defenders go.

Abdul Carter highlights this class, as he's been spoken of as the potential number one overall pick in this year's draft because of his athleticism, explosiveness, and ability to touch the quarterback with seeming ease. Sound familiar?

But, he's already beginning to get haunted by the injury bug, and a new report from ESPN's Adam Schefter reveals that Carter's draft stock might be able to take a hit before the draft has even begun.

Carter's foot injury might land him right in Browns' lap in 2025 NFL draft

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Carter has a potential "stress reaction" in his foot, and it might require surgery very soon. If he opts for surgery, it's unclear if it'll mean that he's not ready for the beginning of the 2025 season, but it's sure to impact some part of training camp if he waits too long to get a procedure done.

Carter had already announced he was not participating in the combine because he was nursing a shoulder injury suffered at the tail end of Penn State's season, so adding another concerning injury to the list is going to make his stock take a bit of a hit. Considering that the Tennessee Titans, who pick first overall, were likely to be considering him at No. 1 means the Browns might have a shot at him at No. 2.

Depending on what happens with Myles Garrett, whether he opts to sit out for 2025 while waiting for a trade to be agreed upon or if general manager Andrew Berry actually decides to trade him, Cleveland could have legitimate interest in taking the lineman as a Garrett replacement. He would add back the pop they're losing from the line if Garrett is gone, and that helps to patch up their defense.

But, the Browns should be wary of his now growing injury history, too. Replacing a very reliable Garrett with a potentially injury prone rookie would be such a bad look on the organization, and bad looks are the last thing they need right now. If anything, this news should motivate Cleveland even more to focus on taking a quarterback at No. 2 overall in April.

