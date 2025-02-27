Kevin Stefanski may have accidentally revealed Browns' top QB target

Head coach Kevin Stefanski isn't going to be heavily involved in the Cleveland Browns' quarterback search.

While he has an obvious connection to one quarterback that could be a trade target - Kirk Cousins - he has no other tie to quarterbacks that are set to become available in free agency or on the trade market. So, Stefanski is basically in the same boat as Browns fans are right now. He's waiting on yet another quarterback to join the team, and to hopefully find success with him.

His job might depend on it.

During this year's NFL combine and meetings prior to the weekend that is sure to be full of scouting and interviews with prospects, Stefanski sat down with the Browns' official podcasting team to discuss the upcoming draft and his thinking about the team's quarterback search this offseason. And, he might have accidentally revealed who he prefers at quarterback in the draft for Cleveland in that interview.

It sure seems like Kevin Stefanski's dream QB in NFL draft is Shedeur Sanders

Stefanski spoke to Browns Daily hosts Nathan Zegura and Beau Bishop on Wednesday about traits that he considers best to see in a quarterback prospect. He honed in on two specific traits, which were accuracy and decision making, as the two he thinks should be at the top of any list when evaluating someone's talent.

That sure sounds a lot like what Shedeur Sanders brings to the table as a quarterback, as he was the most accurate quarterback in college football in 2024 with 37 touchdowns and 10 turnovers in the air.

His completion percentage of 74 percent in 2024 is impeccable, and it'd be welcomed after a season suffering through a 61 percent completion percentage from Winston, and just 63.4 percent from Deshaun Watson.

Those are his college numbers, so you have to take it with a grain of salt, but he's clearly got traits of an accurate pocket passer who should do some numbers with a cleaner pocket in the NFL. Sanders' traits are a bit different from that of Cam Ward's, as Ward is seen as the more athletic option at quarterback over Sanders. But, the Browns seem to be very interested in Sanders ahead of the April draft.

Stefanski told reporters on Wednesday about his and the team's meeting with Sanders that, "Shedeur is a very impressive young man, was raised the right way. Is obviously a heck of a football player, that's evident off the tape. But really impressed with the person."

Cleveland could do worse than Sanders, or Ward, in this year's draft. Whether they feel either are worth their No. 2 pick in the draft is a different story. But, it's becoming pretty clear who Stefanski might have a slight preference for out of this year's draft, and that should hold some weight for the Browns' decision makers.

