NFL analyst issues warning to Browns about potential Matthew Stafford trade

The Cleveland Browns have added another quarterback to their list of those they're interested in getting this offseason.

That's because the Browns, basically, have to be in on anyone made available given their nearly completely empty quarterback room headed into 2025. They can take one in the draft, and they can sign one in free agency, but the trade market has suddenly become ripe with talent that they have to explore.

Matthew Stafford is the latest signal caller to allegedly be connected to the Browns, in addition to the New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Las Vegas Raiders, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

All of these teams have one thing in common: they're in desperate need of a starting quarterback next season. But, one of these teams will have a particularly rough time meeting the contract demands of Stafford, who is reportedly seeking about $50 million per year for his services: the Browns.

Browns analyst warns against Stafford trade, cites to dire cap situation

ESPN analyst Tony Grossi spoke with ESPN Cleveland on Monday about the latest rumblings regarding Stafford, and he seemed perplexed by the idea of the Browns even bothering to make a trade for him considering their cap space restrictions.

"They're gonna redo, for the fourth time, Deshaun's contract. Even doing the basic salary conversion is gonna leave him with a $30 million plus cap number for this year. It'll almost be in half, from $72 million to about $36 million. You can't afford, the way the rest of the cap is, a quarterback taking $20 million in addition. I don't see how it's gonna be done at all," explained Grossi.

Even with moves around the margins, like cutting Juan Thornhill or potentially trading some key players like Wyatt Teller or Jack Conklin, there's no way that the Browns would be able to satisfy Stafford's demands. And, as Grossi mentioned to ESPN Cleveland, Watson's contract still being on the books throws a huge wrench in any plans to trade for anyone demanding a double digit salary.

Stafford is just one of a few quarterbacks this sort of cap restriction can apply to - Kirk Cousins would come with a $40 million cap hit if traded for, and that number increases until he's a free agent at age 39.

This is why Cleveland's quarterback situation feels a lot clearer than what's being murkily reported on - it's obvious that the only way for them to find a signal caller for next season will be by signing someone to a very cheap deal, or by trusting a rookie to take over. Stafford, and Cousins, would be fine veteran options to turn to for Cleveland. But, they simply cannot afford either of them.

