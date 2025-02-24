Browns make first cap-saving move of offseason by releasing Juan Thornhill

The Cleveland Browns have made their first cap-saving move of the offseason, releasing safety Juan Thornhill to allow him to test free agency. Thornhill, who started for most of the year for the Browns in 2024, had $7 million left on his deal with the Browns.

The release was first reported on by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Thornhill had been named in the past as a potential cap casualty for Cleveland this offseason. The team is still in the red despite a major reported increase to the NFL's cap for the 2025 season, sitting just above the New Orleans Saints in negative cap space at negative $24 million. With this release, the Browns aren't saving much money - a pre-June 1 cut means -$2 million in cap savings.

Thornhill finished up 2024 with 31 tackles and three passes defended. He was lackluster, to say the least, so it makes sense that he'd be a sacrifice for the Browns as they make moves on the margins to get under the cap. Other potential candidates for cuts include Jordan Hicks, Joel Bitonio, Jack Conklin, and Dalvin Tomlinson.

Thornhill is first Browns player cut ahead of 2025 free agency

With Thornhill cut, Cleveland is short one veteran starter defender in their secondary. They can explore a few options this offseason to replace his production.

In free agency, several safeties are set to become available. Viable options for the Browns to sign include Xavier Woods, Marcus Epps, Jeremy Chinn, and Julian Blackmon. All four of those safeties have a projected market value of less than Thornhill's $7 million due.

In the draft, the Browns can take a serious look at several players to replace Thornhill early in the process. Nick Emmanwori, Malaki Starks, Xavier Watts, and Malachi Moore are all options for Cleveland if they seek to look to take a safety in the second or third round with any of their three picks over those two rounds.

Thornhill, Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman are now set to get truly shaken up with Thornhill's departure and the potential for a rookie entering the fold. After a very down year for Cleveland's defense outside of Denzel Ward and Myles Garrett's production, the Browns can try to make amends through free agency and after a few other moves to get flexibility financially.

