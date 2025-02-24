Latest ESPN draft analysis suggests Browns can land Nick Chubb's replacement

The Cleveland Browns are days away from watching the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, where they'll begin to get a good feel for prospects ahead of the NFL draft this coming April. February 27, the Browns' front office will start to likely build out a big board, and will start to come to some sort of better idea of what to do with their No. 2 overall pick.

Now, there are a few directions Cleveland can go in this year. They can load up on offense, taking a quarterback (or two), multiple running backs. multiple wide receivers, or even multiple tight ends to slot in alongside an up and down David Njoku.

Or, they can really invest in their defensive identity. They can take high caliber corners to place alongside Denzel Ward, and strengthen the rest of their secondary with younger safeties. They can even try to take a linebacker early in the draft in order to replace Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's spot on the roster, assuming he's unable to return to football this year.

According to the latest analysis offered by ESPN on this year's draft, though, there's one positional group Cleveland should be diving into and trying to take a player from: running back.

ESPN analysis suggests Browns can find Nick Chubb replacement in draft

Nick Chubb is a free agent this offseason. While he wants to stay with the Browns, the Browns haven't exactly indicated that they're planning on re-signing him with certainty. It's fair to not want to commit to the 29 year old back who has already suffered two devastating knee injuries and is now coming off a broken foot that ended his 2024 comeback season.

But, Chubb is a fan favorite, and his past All Pro production is something team's tend to bet on, not against. These are the Browns, though, and it's possible they lose him in free agency while trying to save money against the cap.

One way they can save money at running back is through the draft. According to ESPN's article on this year's draft class and its strengths and weaknesses, one area of strength and depth is at running back.

"The running back class has a chance to be special, as six backs have at least a second-round grade in my pre-combine rankings. There is also depth," wrote ESPN's Matt Miller.

'"If you can't find a starting running back this year, you're really just not trying,' an NFC West area scout said. 'There will be starters coming out of Rounds 5, 6 and 7.'"

Cleveland can very likely find a starter to replace Chubb's 2024 production, and more, through this draft. As the article's cited scout suggests, if the Browns can't draft a starting running back this year, then they weren't trying to to begin with.

If the team wants to make win-now moves while also trying to not get further into the red, then seeking talent like that of Omarion Hampton, Quinshon Judkins, Kaleb Johnson, or Dylan Sampson through the draft is the best way to do so. Getting a player with a rookie contract who can immediately contribute to the offense on day one is the way to go in 2025 for the Browns.

