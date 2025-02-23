Key piece of Chargers offense named "best fit" running back for Browns

Nick Chubb wants to be a Brown for life.

He's expressed as much numerous times ahead of free agency and the official tampering window opening up on March 10, as he awaits a new offer from Cleveland ahead of the 2025 season. Chubb returned in 2024 from another devastating knee injury suffered in 2023, but could never quite find his past explosiveness or consistency in the backfield.

That might be a signal to the Browns front office regarding his ability to get back to his old, All Pro ways. While Chubb is a fan favorite and a leader in the locker room, his average of just 3.3 yards per carry and 332 total rushing yards might be the type of limited production the team should expect from him moving forward, considering his injury history.

Cleveland should be perusing the free agent market for a running back, regardless of the team bringing Chubb back. There are several running backs the Browns can take a look at, and one was recently named a good fit for them.

J.K. Dobbins named "best fit" for Browns in free agency

The Los Angeles Chargers are an odd team. Their energy sits at "always the bridesmaid, never the bride" pretty perpetually, especially as they have one of the best young quarterbacks in Justin Herbert but as they continue to lose in the postseason despite him.

So, it makes sense to assume that they'd like to shake things up by letting one of their mainstay pieces on offense, J.K. Dobbins, walk in free agency. And, if he is given time to walk, Cleveland's seen as a great fit for him. At least, according to ESPN's Matt Bowen.

"The offense fits his traits well with both gap and zone schemes. And Dobbins looked explosive on the tape throughout last season, though he missed four games because of a knee sprain. He finished 2024 with 907 rushing yards and seven touchdowns," wrote Bowen about the fit.

Dobbins was a very solid back for the Chargers in 2024, as Bowen outlines with his stats. Cleveland could use a more reliable veteran runner to pair up alongside Jerome Ford in 2025, especially if Chubb walks. Ideally, Chubb stays, and the Browns don't need to dole out much to attain Dobbins as they wouldn't necessarily need his services.

But, adding him behind a better offensive line and with a better quarterback would open up a ton of potential for the Browns' offense, which saw itself deflated because of a completely missing run game.

