Browns rumored to be sidestepping most obvious choice in 2025 NFL Draft

The top two teams in this year's NFL draft are desperate for a franchise quarterback. The Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns both need to hit on a signal caller this season in order to avoid another losing year, and both have the option of taking a quarterback atop the draft.

However, neither seem set on doing so. Especially as this year's quarterback class continues to be considered one of the weakest in recent years. Why take a risk on a rookie quarterback with limited upside, when you can trade for or sign a veteran in free agency.

And, according to an NFL draft analyst, the Browns seem content with sticking to that logic and not going for either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward with their No. 2 overall pick in April.

Analyst says Browns will avoid quarterback atop draft

The Ringer's NFL draft analyst Todd McShay has heard that Cleveland will avoid taking a quarterback at No. 2 overall in late April, and that the Titans are allegedly following the same blueprint. Both teams, then, are likely to just take the best player available in the draft, which could range from anywhere between Abdul Carter, Travis Hunter, Mason Graham, or Tetairoa McMillan.

Any four of those players would be greatly impactful for the Browns, but the team has to really focus in on offense and production on that side of the ball to have a more successful 2025 campaign. If they're able to lock down a veteran quarterback like Derek Carr, Kirk Cousins, or even Justin Fields this offseason, pairing them with young playmakers like Hunter or McMillan would go a long way.

But, with Myles Garrett's trade request still pending, it might also make sense for Cleveland to go with one of the better defenders in this draft. That could be Carter, Graham, or any one of the many talented defensive lineman entering this draft.

Cleveland will never know what they can have in Sanders or Ward if they don't take a shot at either in this draft. But, based on just how much has been made of how low both players' ceilings are, it maybe makes sense for the Browns to just take talent atop the draft and focus on a rookie in the 2nd or 3rd round to take at QB.

If they think someone like Jaxson Dart, Jalen Milroe, or Dillon Gabriel make more sense in the long run than Sanders or Ward, especially so that they can maximize their top picks, then it seems that they're still intent on avoiding a full rebuild and not trying to start a rookie this coming year.

More Browns news and analysis