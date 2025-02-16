Browns add long-term stars in All-Big Ten 3-round NFL Mock Draft

The Cleveland Browns have as much work to do in the 2025 NFL Draft as anyone in the NFL, as the lack of a plan at quarterback and subpar financial situation makes this draft as critically important to the long-term welfare of this team as it is for any franchise in the league.

The Browns may not need to go all over kingdom come to find many of their future stars, as fans got an up-close look at many of the best prospects in the country close to home in the Big Ten Conference. Scouts who focused on that conference should be in for a big 2025 NFL Draft, as the Browns may focus heavily on some local products.

Cleveland could use all of their picks in this 3-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft on Big Ten players, and they may end up building a team that won't take very long to finally break through in a very competitive AFC North.

Cleveland Browns All-Big Ten 3-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft

Round 1, Pick 2: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

Even before the Myles Garrett trade request news, Carter was viewed as a slam dunk No. 2 pick for Cleveland. With Garrett wanting out, it makes all the sense in the world to get a haul back for Garrett in return and reboot their defensive line with a player like Carter, who could become a Pro Bowler instantly.

Carter has a truly special combination of explosion off the snap, bend around the edge, and ability to transfer speed to power. Carter should be able to challenge for double-digit sacks instantly in the pros, which is all one can ask from a defensive end picked this high.

Round 2, Pick 33: Donovan Jackson, IOL/OT, Ohio State

Jackson played tackle during his last year at Ohio State, but many believe he is best suited to guard in the pros. No matter where he ends up playing, the Joel Bitonio retirement rumors are a very clear sign that Cleveland needs to find a viable replacement sooner rather than later.

Jackson's lack of technical polish may be overlooked by a Browns team that has developed offensive linemen well under Kevin Stefanski. His mauling nature, versatility, and performance in big games against future pro pass rushers will get Cleveland very excited about him.

Round 3, Pick 67: Will Howard, QB, Ohio State

Howard's rise up the draft rankings has been quick, but what else would one expect from someone who was lights out in the National Championship game and put the Buckeyes on top of the college football world. Howard's improvement over his Kansas State tenure puts him in the Day 2 range.

While Howard lacks a defined standout trait that would have teams falling over him as a franchise quarterback, he does a little bit of everything well. With a solid arm and mobility that will help him make plays out of structure, Howard may find a home in Cleveland,

Round 3, Pick 94: Tai Felton, WR, Maryland

With Amari Cooper gone and Elijah Moore scheduled to hit the market, the Browns may need to spend multiple draft picks on wide receivers in this class. Many of Felton's best traits as a player are the type of skills this Browns team lacks at this moment in time.

Felton doesn't have speed that will burn up the track, but he is a phenomenal route-runner with solid instincts and hands. He is a work in progress, no doubt, but he has a high-enough floor to get the Browns looking at him and Terrapins teammate Kaden Prather.