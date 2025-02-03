How the Browns can turn Myles Garrett into Abdul Carter after stunning trade request

The Cleveland Browns were dealt a seismic shock to their organization as they were preparing for the NFL Draft. Future Hall of Fame pass rusher Myles Garrett, the best player on this roster by leaps and bounds, has officially requested a trade away from Cleveland.

Garrett went from a no-doubt No. 1 overall pick to a player who has fulfilled every ounce of hype he had coming in, and then some. In eight seasons, Garrett has made six Pro Bowls, earned four First Team All-Pro selections, and won Defensive Player of the Year. Garrett, who has 102 sacks, has hit double digits in sacks for seven straight years.

While most franchises, especially one as moribund as Cleveland, would be sent into a state of utter chaos at the thought of losing a player like this, the Browns may actually have a perfect succession plan lined up thanks to Penn State pass rusher and 2025 NFL Draft prospect Abdul Carter.

If the Browns end up moving off Garrett, they could slot in an immediate replacement in Carter. Rather than pinching pennies due to financial limitations or overpaying on a free agent, Carter could follow in Garrett's footsteps.

Browns could replace Myles Garrett with Abdul Carter in 2025 NFL Draft

The Tennessee Titans could possibly throw a wrench into Cleveland's plans by taking a "generational talent" at No. 1 overall like they said they would. However, if that quote was a veiled reference to Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter, Carter could be there at No. 2 for Cleveland.

Carter, who amassed 68 tackles and 12 sacks with the Nittany Lions, showcases a Garrett-like blend of power, speed, and game-breaking bend around the edge. With Garrett likely to return a first-round pick and multiple Day 2 selections in addition to a player, Cleveland can address their quarterback, offensive tackle, and wide receiver holes with those picks.

If the Browns are seemingly committed to taking 2025 on the chin and properly starting over next season, which could be the case if a Garrett trade hamstrings them financially, getting a cornerstone like Carter and rebooting with a new young quarterback under center might be the most prudent plan of attack.

At No. 2 overall, the Browns need to take the best player available in this weak quarterback class. Garrett will be impossible to replace, but Carter seems like the safest player in this class. Even without Garrett, Carter can pile up the sacks and keep this defense at a somewhat respectable level.