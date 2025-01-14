Browns land generational complement to Myles Garrett in 2025 NFL Mock Draft

Defense is going to be the last of the Cleveland Browns concern this offseason - especially with how great their needs are on the other side of the ball. Quarterback, offensive line, and running back are the three biggest positions in need of a reinvigoration, and the 2025 NFL Draft is the perfect place for the Browns to achieve just that.

But, assuming the Browns ride the wave with a veteran free agent quarterback and by drafting a project quarterback in 2025 to play behind them, they'll need a strong defense in order to prop up an improved, but still potentially struggling, offense.

This mock draft was done using NFL Mock Draft Database, and it was done manually. Trades were made, and it resulted in a total of seven picks over three rounds instead of the four the Browns currently hold through three rounds. Let's dive into those trades and those picks.

2025 NFL Mock Draft lands Myles Garrett a perfect partner

Trade One:



Cleveland receives:

Round 1, Pick 4

Round 2, Pick 38

Round 3, Pick 77

Round 5, Pick 143

2026 Round 7



New England Patriots receive:

Round 1, Pick 2

This trade was executed for two reasons: one, the Browns could use the extra draft picks in 2025 - especially in the second and third round - as they look to add depth on their offensive line and on offense in general. Second overall could land them Shedeur Sanders, but it remains unclear if they're actually comfortable with doing that.

The Patriots, in this trade, land their target in Travis Hunter, and the New York Giants benefit by being able to land Cam Ward.

Round 1, Pick 4: Abdul Carter, DE

With the fourth overall pick, the Browns select Carter in this mock draft. Carter is by far the best defender in this draft, even over Hunter. His explosiveness, ability to read offenses, and his 12 sacks total in 2024 would pair well alongside Garrett on the Browns defensive line. They'd immediately become the best pass rush line in the NFL.

Round 2, Pick 33: Aireontae Ersery, OT

Ersery would be the Browns prime offensive line pick in this draft at 33rd overall. While they'd miss out on other big name O-linemen like Kelvin Banks Jr. and Will Campbell by selecting Carter fourth overall, they can still get someone like Ersery early in the 2nd round.

Ersery is not exactly an immediate impact starter like Campbell or Banks would be, but he's worth a selection as the Browns need depth at tackle behind Dawand Jones in 2025.

Trade Two:



Cleveland receives:

Round 2, Pick 39

Round 3, Pick 72

2026 Round 5 pick



Chicago Bears receive:

Round 2, Pick 28

This felt like a no brainer trade to execute. Cleveland shuffled one spot down in the draft in exchange for an extra third rounder, and a fifth rounder next year.

Round 2, Pick 39: Omarion Hampton, RB

The Browns must get some running back depth onto the team ahead of training camp, and Hampton could reasonably battle to be a starter alongside Nick Chubb and Jerome Ford. Assuming Cleveland also doesn't re-sign D'Onta Foreman and don't target a free agent in the offseason, Hampton is the perfect addition to the back field with his powerful running.

Read more: Ashton Jeanty and 3 potential running backs Browns can take in 2025 NFL Draft

Round 3, Pick 67: Alfred Collins, DL

Keeping on the trend of shoring up the defensive line, the Browns select Collins with their 67th overall pick in this mock draft. Collins is a project pick, more likely to be worth a fifth rounder for Cleveland if they were bent on taking him. He's an extremely athletic defender, but is inconsistent with his blocking and pass rushing. He'd be a great backup on the line for the veteran D-lineman already with Cleveland.

Round 3, Pick 72: Harold Fannin Jr., TE

An underrated need for the Browns this offseason is in the receiving room. Outside of Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, and David Njoku, the team desperately needs targets to surround their next quarterback with - that's where Fannin comes in.

Fannin is the number one ranked tight end in the 2025 NFL Draft, having 1,555 total receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, with 13.3 yards per catch on average this past season. While he's on the smaller side for tight ends, he could slot in well with Njoku as a consistent short yardage target.

Round 3, Pick 77: Azareye'h Thomas, CB

While Cleveland doesn't necessarily have to go so heavily for defensive players, there was one area that lacked a lot of power for them on defense this past season - their secondary. Juan Thornhill, Greg Newsome II, and MJ Emerson were all underwhelming in pass protection and defense this season, leaving Denzel Ward essentially on an island to defend passes all season.

Adding someone like Thomas, who can be developed and coached into a consistent starter, will be key as Cleveland will likely try to move off of one of Thornhill, Emerson, or Newsome this offseason for cap space.

Round 3, Pick 93: Jaxson Dart, QB

We couldn't complete a mock draft for the Browns without taking a quarterback. By the late third round, the best available quarterback is Dart. He's a bit of a project pick for the Browns in this scenario, as he struggled this past season against elite defenses who pressured him in the pocket.

But, if he can clean up his processing and speed in decision making from the pocket, he could be a very ideal quarterback to have waiting in the wings for Cleveland as they ride out a free agent's season in 2025.

More Browns news and analysis