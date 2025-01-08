4 players who did not live up to the Browns expectations in 2024 season

The Cleveland Browns, in general, didn't live up to the expectations set for them ahead of the 2024 season. This was supposed to be a team, when led by Deshaun Watson, that could make noise in the postseason with a steady defense and healthy passing attack.

What ended up happening was a 3-14 season that has landed the Browns a No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and has left the team with a lot more questions than answers considering just how much they all underperformed. Between the defense slipping up and the offense continuing to flop with multiple quarterbacks under center, there was left to be desired this past season.

But, there were a few Browns who stood out - and for bad reason. These players underperformed in 2024, and those performances will carry some weight headed into an offseason that's sure to bring some changes to Cleveland.

3 Browns who underperformed in 2024

Juan Thornhill

Thornhill, a previous safety with the Kansas City Chiefs, came to the Browns back in 2023. In 2022, he had three interceptions and nine passes defended for the Chiefs, so it was expected that when plugged into a great defense like the Browns had, he'd flourish even more. That hasn't been the case since he was signed by the team.

With zero interceptions or fumbles forced, and just three passes defended, Thornhill completely flattened the Browns' secondary in 2024. When comparing his season to that of Denzel Ward's, he especially sticks out for his negative play. He has one more season to show his worth to Cleveland, or he may be allowed to walk in 2026.

Jedrick Wills Jr.

This is not a shocking inclusion. Wills completely fumbled his one prove it year in 2024 by causing some waves and allegedly benching himself in Week 8 against the Baltimore Ravens. His lingering knee injury was the reasoning given, but really, it just felt like Wills was given the OK to rest up ahead of free agency while Cleveland was clearly on a trajectory towards a three win season.

Wills wasn't exactly a great pass protector on the offensive line when healthy in 2024. Grading out to just a 51.6 in run blocking and 63.6 in pass blocking, Wills was a below average tackle. His underperformance prior to his injury had led to more snaps for Dawand Jones, who took the opportunity to start by the horns.

Jones was clearly the better tackle, and now Wills is likely gone in free agency after being drafted by Cleveland back in 2020.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson

When given a golden opportunity like Thompson-Robinson essentially was given at the end of the season, it was anticipated that he'd at minimum show flashes of why the Browns were still invested in him and his success at backup QB. But, with six giveaways and zero touchdowns in his two starts for the Browns, Thompson-Robinson sealed his fate with Cleveland - and potentially the NFL.

His inability to protect the football in addition to his clear lack of arm strength and accuracy when given time to pass from the pocket were all on display in his starts for the Browns. While he's not a free agent headed into 2025, the team might be looking to draft his replacement in the offseason and may cut him from the roster as a cap space creating move.

Elijah Moore

Moore was a receiver that actually never benefitted from the changeover from Deshaun Watson to Jameis Winston at quarterback - at least, nowhere near in the same way that Jerry Jeudy did. While Jeudy completed his redemption arc in his play with Winston and became the team's potential WR1 headed into 2025, Moore showed absolutely nothing in his snaps for Cleveland this season.

It was anticipated that, at least with more consistent quarterback play, he could find a groove and finally reach his high ceiling. But, with how shaky the quarterback position ended up being, he was never able to find his role. His 538 receiving yards and just one touchdown in 17 games played were extremely underwhelming, and the team will likely let him walk in free agency because of it.

