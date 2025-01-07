Browns take best QB in class at No. 2 in latest ESPN NFL Mock Draft

Cleveland's future draft plans feel very, very murky. The Browns haven't had a top pick in the first round of the draft since 2018, and one of those picks isn't even on the team anymore. They have incentive to trade back in the draft if they feel like their target player can be snagged later in the round, or they can trade out of the round entirely for a sure-fire star to play next season.

But, with recent news that Deshaun Watson suffered a setback in his rehabilitation from his Achilles tendon surgery, it feels like Cleveland's hand might be forced in the draft. In addition to seeking an answer at quarterback through free agency, the Browns might have to use their number two overall pick to take one of the two actually good quarterbacks in the draft.

And, according to ESPN's latest mock draft, that's exactly what Cleveland does.

Latest ESPN NFL Mock Draft shows Shedeur Sanders landing in The Land

After a tumultuous Week 18, the Browns are in prime position to take not just a quarterback, but one of the only two "good" quarterbacks in this 2025 draft class. Between Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward, Cleveland actually has options on the board at that position in the first round. According to ESPN's latest mock draft done by Jordan Reid, Cleveland lands Sanders over Ward.

"Sanders is an ideal fit in Kevin Stefanski's offense, as his game centers around his polish as a pocket passer. With excellent ball placement, Sanders' 6.5% off-target percentage was the third-lowest mark in the FBS. Sanders completed 74% of his passes this season for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns to 10 interceptions," said Reid in his explanation for this mock pick.

Now, without focusing on the offensive line and drafting 1-2 legitimate targets or counterparts to Sanders in a new offense in the later rounds of the draft, the pick will likely be yet another whiff on the Browns' part. Sanders is going to need a clean pocket to actually operate in, and that cannot happen without drafting some bonafide day one starters at tackle.

As long as that happens, and as long as the Browns also prioritize landing another receiver either through free agency or the draft to slot in for 2025, then Sanders can actually see some success with Cleveland in his rookie season in this hypothetical.

He would compete for the starting role, of course, but it feels doubtful that an injury prone and past their prime signal caller like Kirk Cousins could beat out Sanders in a training camp duel for QB1.

