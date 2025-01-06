Major Deshaun Watson update could shake up Browns NFL Draft strategy

General manager Andrew Berry seems to only appear lately to deliver bad news to Cleveland Browns fans. Whether that's providing a midseason update on the team to apologize emptily about how poorly they've performed, or providing an end of year update on the team to do the exact same thing, Berry has nothing but negativity to convey.

That trend didn't change in his end of season press conference with reporters, where he delivered an injury update on Deshaun Watson that might actually cause a huge shift in how the Browns approach the NFL Draft and their second overall pick.

Deshaun Watson update is a huge gamechanger for Browns draft strategy

According to Berry, Watson suffered a setback in his rehabilitation process after getting an Achilles tendon surgery done, which has set him back in his timetable for a return to football action. It was always anticipated that, given when he suffered his injury, he wouldn't be ready to start again with the team Week 1 in 2025. Now, that feels like a guarantee.

Deshaun Watson had a setback in his recovery from his torn Achilles tendon rehab, Browns GM Andrew Berry said. This will delay his recovery, per Berry. Still too early to say on a return timetable. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) January 6, 2025

Watson's injury was always anticipated to dictate the Browns' approach to free agency at the very least. According to a recent ESPN report from both Oyefusi and Jeremy Fowler, Cleveland's interested in not just Kirk Cousins, but essentially every available veteran free agent quarterback that they can potentially sign.

That would, potentially, include a major class and names like Justin Fields, Sam Darnold, Jacoby Brissett, Andy Dalton, and even Jameis Winston. However, it seems like many lines are already being drawn between Cousins and Cleveland, so as of now, that feels like the most likely to happen barring a release of Aaron Rodgers from the New York Jets.

However, this injury update could also dictate how the Browns approach their second overall pick. They have a shot at landing one of Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, depending on who the Tennessee Titans decide to take first overall, and both could develop into very good quarterbacks in the NFL. While this class of quarterbacks is weak, Ward and Sanders are seen as the best two options.

With Watson potentially out not just to start the season, but deeper in the year than that, it'd be smart for the Browns to take someone like Ward, sign a veteran quarterback in free agency - or two - and allow for a competition to form in training camp for that starting spot. Watson cannot be relied upon to start or even play in 2025. They need to consider investing in a younger signal caller in 2025.

