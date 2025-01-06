3 backup quarterbacks that just played themselves onto the Browns radar

The Cleveland Browns may not have played on a traditional Sunday afternoon like most of the rest of the NFL did in Week 18, but that doesn't mean that there wasn't a reason for Browns fans to tune in to those games. There were several backup quarterback performances worth monitoring, especially as Cleveland is likely set to replace Dorian Thompson-Robinson this offseason.

Cleveland also cannot break the bank when acquiring a decent enough backup that can also start and compete for a starting role this offseason. Kirk Cousins is the one quarterback linked to the team fairly frequently as of late, but there are going to be a few other options on the market for the Browns - younger, less injury prone options - that make more sense for the team's timeline.

And, in Week 18, three specific quarterbacks might have played themselves into getting attention from the Browns ahead of this year's free agency.

3 quarterbacks worth monitoring for the Browns ahead of 2025

1. Joe Milton III

Milton suited up for the New England Patriots in Week 18 and actually managed to do the Browns a huge favor by getting a win for the Pats against the Buffalo Bills. That win knocked New England out of the top three picks in the NFL Draft order for 2025, and doused their chances of snagging Travis Hunter first overall - or, at least, being able to trade a lucrative No. 1 overall pick for more picks.

Milton had an excellent day, throwing for 241 yards and an efficient 22-26 on his passes. He had one rushing touchdown and one passing, with his longest pass going for 48 yards. Milton, who had no playing time prior to Week 18, suddenly looked the part of a decent backup worth developing into a potential starter. Cleveland should really consider making a move to attain him.

2. Tyler Huntley

Huntley was, actually, already on the Browns' practice squad headed into the 2024 season but was cut prior to the beginning of the season. A bad move, in retrospect, considering he's been a solid backup to Tua Tagovailoa in Miami compared to the quarterback the Browns decided to hold onto in Thompson-Robinson.

Huntley went for 227 passing yards and a touchdown against the New York Jets in the final game of the season, although he also gave up two passes to a Jets defense that finally looked awake in Week 18. He looked far better against the Browns in Week 17, going for two scores on a 84.6 completion rate.

As someone who might have previously been comfortable in the Browns' system, he's someone the team should really consider trying to acquire this offseason. Especially as the Dolphins might be gearing up to secure him longterm given Tagovailoa's health concerns.

3. Tanner McKee

McKee has become a sudden golden boy in the city of Philadelphia, as he's done an excellent job in relief of Jalen Hurts for the Eagles as he rests up ahead of the postseason. McKee, a 2023 draft pick by the Eagles, threw for two touchdowns against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17 in just four pass attempts. In Week 18, and with 41 pass attempts, he managed to do just the same damage.

His surprising decisiveness in the pocket and solid arm are exactly what Cleveland needed when they pulled Winston from the starting role and plugged Thompson-Robinson in, instead. The Browns already have a fairly decent roster, but just no reliable quarterback play. McKee would be just that - reliable - and that's more than enough to get more than three wins for this team.

