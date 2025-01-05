Ranking the 5 best free-agent QBs to fix the Browns' Deshaun Watson mess

According to a recent report from ESPN, the Cleveland Browns will essentially be "in" on whatever veteran free agent quarterbacks go unsigned in upcoming free agency. That's a huge list of names - some of which have already been connected to the Browns in some way.

After Week 18, there's sure to be a lot more speculation starting up about what the Browns' plans are at quarterback ahead of the start to their 2025 season - are they going to hope to land a stud in one of Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward? Or, will they take a quarterback later in the draft to compete alongside a veteran and Deshaun Watson?

It seems like the latter is the current way of thinking for the Browns' front office and coaching staff after reading that ESPN report from Jeremy Fowler and Daniel Oyefusi. Of course, not every veteran free agent quarterback is the same - some can be starters, and some are better in a Jameis Winston role, which is to say as backups.

So, let's dive in to the five best free agents in 2025 at quarterback that the Browns are sure to kick the tires on signing.

1. Kirk Cousins

Cousins is number one on this list because he was directly linked to Cleveland by Fowler and Oyefusi, two NFL insiders. His past relationship with head coach Kevin Stefanski coupled with his plethora of experience would make him a decent match with the Browns this offseason.

But, here's the drawback - Cousins had a very down year with the Atlanta Falcons, throwing for 18 touchdowns but 16 interceptions. He had a completion percentage of just 66.9, and a QBR of just 51.8. In short, he wouldn't be too much of an upgrade from Winston if he plays like that next season.

Cousins was also coming off an Achilles tear and surgery at the age of 36, and his limited mobility and production was to be expected. With another year to recover, could he look close to what he looked like with the Vikings? Probably not, given his age.

But, he'd likely be far better than he was in 2024, and if he can just cut down on his INTs, he'd make the most sense to slide in as a bridge QB for the Browns.

2. Justin Fields

Fields is one of the youngest free agents available in 2025 amongst quarterbacks. At just 25 years old, the former first round pick by the Chicago Bears has yet to find his footing as a starter in the league. With a QBR of just 46.9 while with the Bears in 2023, he seemed destined for a "bust" label.

However, since landing with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024, he's cemented himself as a name to watch on the market given his hot start with the team which landed them at 4-2 before Russell Wilson was brought back as the starting quarterback over him.

His five touchdowns, solid passer rating, and ability to extend plays with his legs over that stretch provided important to the Steelers' divisional title journey, which will be decided in Week 18. If the Browns were able to snag him from their divisional rivals, he'd be an excellent player to throw into training camp to compete for the starting job with Watson and a rookie.

3. Jacoby Brissett

Brissett was in a similar boat to Fields this season - he was the starter for the New England Patriots, but was benched for Drake Maye after Week 6. However, unlike Fields, he was benched because of his performance. He threw for just 826 yards in that time and had a QBR of 43.8. He also only had two passing touchdowns, and the last thing Cleveland needs is a quarterback who cannot score.

But, Brissett is 32 years old with experience at backup quarterback. He may not be a shoo-in to start over Watson by Week 1 next year, but he'd be a solid training camp signal caller to bring on and to help replace one of Winston or Dorian Thompson-Robinson depending on if one or both of them are gone in the offseason. Experience prevails in this ranking.

4. Carson Wentz

Wentz, the former Eagle, Colt, Commander, Ram, and soon to be former Chief, has had quite the journey through the NFL. What started as a path towards becoming a franchise quarterback with the Eagles between 2016 and 2020 and is ending with him as the quintessential journeymen signal caller might make him a no-brainer pick for the Browns this offseason.

Wentz is not going to be a quarterback to enter the competition for a starting role who will intimidate Watson. And, based on reporting that the team allegedly let Joe Flacco go in 2024's free agency period because they feared Watson would sense him looking over his shoulder given any mistake on the field, Wentz fits the mold of what the Browns - and Watson - are looking for.

Not a great metric for your quarterback search, but an important one, evidently, for Cleveland.

5. Jameis Winston

Winston lands on this list for two reasons.

Firstly, he's familiar with the lay of the land, so to speak. He knows the playbook, he knows he's comfortable playing under Kevin Stefanski, and he knows how to act as a mentor as well as a starter in an emergency situation. He can, for a brief period of time, be relied upon and trusted to win a game or two for the Browns.

Secondly, the Browns have reportedly not completely shut down the idea of re-signing Watson, according to NFL insiders Jeremy Fowler and Daniel Oyefusi. While he would be yet another hit against their cap to consider, he'd likely take a small contract once again to stay put with a team with a shot to compete in training camp for a starting role.

