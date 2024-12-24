Top 5 Offseason Moves the Browns Must Make to Compete in 2025

The Cleveland Browns' season was over in Week 14 after a loss to their divisional rival in the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was the beginning of the end for Jameis Winston's stint as the starting quarterback, and it was the start of another cycle of "what if's?" for a team with playoff aspirations prior to kicking off the 2024 season.

Their talent is obvious - the team still has Myles Garrett under contract through 2026, they can still re-sign Nick Chubb, Jerry Jeudy has emerged as a clear WR1, and they've seen some solid outings for a few of their rookies. Other players like Cedric Tillman and Jerome Ford have also shown flashes of great talent when given the opportunity to flex it.

Unfortunately, the most important position on any football team - the quarterback - has been a black hole for the Browns for years since Baker Mayfield was traded. Deshaun Watson has yet to show why he deserved a fully guaranteed contract, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson is clearly not the answer.

Cleveland needs to make moves this offseason to not just get a better veteran quarterback on the roster, but to reinforce their offensive line, their secondary, and their running back room.

Top 5 offseason moves the Browns must make

1. Bring in Justin Fields from the Pittsburgh Steelers

Justin Fields would be the ideal quarterback to net in the offseason if the Steelers let him walk. The Browns could afford to cut a few veterans in the new year to sign him to a one year prove it deal for about $8 million dollars, and he'd immediately be the best "backup" on the team in years.

Fields is often used by the Steelers for run plays designed specifically for him to pick up necessary yardage late in games or on short yard attempts. His ability to extend plays with his legs and to also let it fly when necessary would be big for the Browns' offense, which will be in major need of a run game to get re-established in 2025.

2. Or, bring in Kirk Cousins.

Cousins is another viable free agent option for the Browns given their cap restrictions. Sam Darnold would be the absolute dream, but he's going to demand quite a lot in the offseason considering he's led the Minnesota Vikings to a 13-2 record through Week 16. So, going for an ex-Viking might be the Browns' best bet.

Cousins is going to be cut by the Atlanta Falcons prior to the March 17 deadline in 2025 that will prevent him from earning a $10 million bonus from the NFC team. He's expected to get interest from not just the Browns, but from the Giants, Raiders, Jets, and even the Steelers in the offseason.

"I didn't forget how to play quarterback," he said. "Certainly, turnovers were not what you want, but I didn't forget how to play," Cousins told reporters according to ESPN. Hopefully, he can cut back on those if he does become a Brown.

3. Draft a running back in the 2nd or 3rd round

Chubb's comeback this year was one for the ages. He was met with a huge ovation from the Browns' home crowd, and he managed to score a touchdown in his return. However, after that game, Chubb just looked a step slow and without his signature explosiveness. He averaged 3.3 yards per carry, and his longest carry was for just 19 yards.

Chubb is also due for a contract extension this offseason. He'll likely get one, as he wants to stay in Cleveland and because there may not be a market for a running back who just went through his second major knee surgery and another lower body injury (a broken foot) in 2024. But, regardless of the Browns keeping him on, they need reinforcements behind him and Ford.

Outside of Ashton Jeanty, the 2025 NFL draft will still have plenty of running back options for teams in need of revitalizing their run game. With the Browns sitting at 27th in the league in rushing yards per game through 16 weeks after it was a strength for their offense in 2022, it's clear they need to get back to their old ways.

4. Let Jedrick Wills Jr. walk, and draft multiple tackles

Wills completely fumbled his good will with the Browns in a year they desperately needed reliability at left tackle. He benched himself in Week 8 and has not seen the football field since, with head coach Kevin Stefanski saying that he's been close to but not touching 100 percent since that week.

So, it's time to let him go in free agency and take on multiple high-level rookies who can play left tackle either behind or with Dawand Jones. Jones should be a lock for LT, but if he's unable to go given his previous injuries, it'll be great if the Browns can rely on someone like Kelvin Banks Jr. or Will Campbell instead of someone like German Ifedi.

5. Fire Ken Dorsey

The Browns' offense has been atrocious all season long, for a variety of reasons. They had a turnover machine in Winston playing for multiple weeks and throwing games away, and they had Watson barely getting the ball downfield Weeks 1-7 prior to his injury. In addition, Thompson-Robinson is shaping up to look like a younger Winston with his turnover propensity.

This is all not helped by just how one-dimensional Dorsey's offense has felt. The Buffalo Bills have thrived since letting him go, and that should be a huge indictment on the Browns' front office who thought he'd be a key coordinator to bring in to revitalize Watson's career.

His lack of planning for the run game in addition to the ridiculous play calls involving deep throws when not necessary in close games have really soured his perception in Cleveland. It's time to move on from him and, potentially, from the entire coaching staff this offseason.

