Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Browns fall to Bengals once again

The Cleveland Browns are trying everything to pull out a few wins, even benching quarterback Jameis Winston for Dorian Thompson-Robinson. The song remained the same against the Cincinnati Bengals, although the loss came with some unwatchable quarterback play at times.

There may be a very vocal subset of Browns fans who are all-in on the team losing their next two games to end the 2024 season. With nothing to play for, the Browns could possibly end up with one of top picks in a 2025 NFL Draft class that is looking better than it did at the beginning of the cycle.

Fear not, Browns fans. Happier days with better records will be here soon. The order is looking more advantageous for Browns fans by the game.

Updated 2025 NFL Draft Order after Browns lose to Bengals

1. New York Giants (2-13)

2. New England Patriots (3-12)

3. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-12)

4. Tennessee Titans (3-12)

5. Cleveland Browns (3-12)

6. Las Vegas Raiders (3-12)

7. Carolina Panthers (4-11)

8. New York Jets (4-11)

9. Chicago Bears (4-11)

10. New Orleans Saints (5-9)

The Browns will likely be unable to win the No. 1 overall pick, as the losing in front of them may be too difficult for them to overcome. However, that will still leave them in a very advantageous position. This draft could help them fix one of their two biggest needs in the first round.

The Browns could select a wide receiver like Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan or Missouri's Luther Burden III to pair with Jerry Jeudy, or they could look at a new left tackle like LSU's Will Campbell or Texas' Kelvin Banks Jr. At pick No. 5, Cleveland is also firmly in the Travis Hunter sweepstakes.

If the Browns want to trade down and try to rebuild the roster by taking as many shots in this class as possible, they could benefit from the dearth of quarterbacks in this class. If a team wants to trade up, the Browns could cash in by landing a host of picks.

Unlike past Browns teams who have picked in this range, this roster is not totally bereft of talent. With the right quarterback under center, a coach like Stefanski could be able to provide enough a spark to get this team back on track as they make some noise in the AFC North.