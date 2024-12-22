Dorian Thompson-Robinson proves that the Browns' next QB isn't in Cleveland

It would have been nice to see Dorian Thompson-Robinson show promise in Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals, one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL.

It would have solved some major problems for the Cleveland Browns, one major one being what to do in the offseason about their quarterback dilemma. Him looking competent would have allowed the Browns to breathe a sigh of relief, even if for a week, about the fact that they have no true QB1.

Of course, in true 2024 Cleveland Browns fashion, they couldn't possibly get that sort of job security from Thompson-Robinson. That's just not how Cleveland deserves to end a year that was brought on, mostly, by some terrible decision making at the top and some poor coaching from the Browns.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson compiles lowlights in Week 16

Thompson-Robinson threw for two interceptions, no touchdowns, and 157 yards against the Bengals in Week 16. He was under pressure on most of his drop backs, and he was able to escape those pressures several times while showing off his wheels. But, it just wasn't enough as his giveaways and Cleveland's several untimely penalties on offense.

This was his first audition, but it remains to be seen if he'll get another shot at starter in Week 17 or if the Browns will just go back to Jameis Winston against the Miami Dolphins - both are clearly turnover prone, so trading one for the other doesn't add or takeaway anything from their winning chances.

With just how badly the game went for Thompson-Robinson, it's become obvious that the Browns don't have an answer to their QB problem in-house. But, their options are limited in the offseason because they're paying Deshaun Watson as if he's a superstar QB1 when he might land as a third stringer by the start of the 2025 season.

Cleveland's only two options at adding to their quarterback room are through the draft and through free agency. If they go through the draft, players like Jalen Milroe and Carson Beck are likely to be the apples of the Browns' eyes late in the draft. Free agency might garner a contract for a veteran bridge QB like Kirk Cousins or Justin Fields, though, which feels better for Cleveland's timeline.

All of this said, no one should expect the Browns to suddenly be a winning squad in 2025 if they draft a rookie or sign a new veteran quarterback - or both. They're going to go through more pains as they wait for Watson's contract to be off the books and as they re-tool ahead of a better QB class in 2026. Thompson-Robinson's struggles echo beyond 2025 - and that's a bad sign for the Browns.

