3 bold predictions for Browns against Bengals in Week 16

With just three games left in the Cleveland Browns' season, everything is under a microscope. At 3-11, these games aren't necessarily about winning, but about figuring out who is most valuable to keep in 2025 and who can be sacrificed for cap management.

That last part is, of course, due in part to the albatross that is Deshaun Watson's completely guaranteed contract. If he were to be cut in the offseason after June 1, they'd sacrifice $46 million in cap space and have over $118 million in dead cap on their books. It's impossible to not keep him, but that doesn't mean he has to start or play.

That shows exactly why the Browns have opted to see Dorian Thompson-Robinson at QB1 in Week 16 over the turnover-prone Jameis Winston. Beyond that, it'll be week to week, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski. But, this is clearly a chance for Thompson-Robinson to get true starting reps in and to get a full week of practice dedicated to him prior to a start.

"Best believe I'm trying to take full advantage of the opportunity. Like I said, not trying to look big picture, just taking it one play at a time...just making it as simple as possible. So that when the game comes and the bullets are flying, my eyes are on the right spot looking at the whole field," said Thompson-Robinson to reporters when asked if this start is an audition for him.

He's right - this is going to be his chance to be bold on the field and take full advantage of a starting opportunity. That's just one of three predictions we have ahead of the Browns' game against Ohio rival Cincinnati Bengals.

1. Dorian Thompson-Robinson has just one turnover

Not extremely bold, but Thompson-Robinson has been pretty turnover prone as well. In his two season career, he's had seven interceptions compared to just one touchdown. But, given the fact that this is the first time he's had a full week to practice as the set QB1 prior to a game, there's a good chance he'll be far more prepared than he was in, let's say, Week 7.

Thompson-Robinson was drafted to the Browns with his ceiling in mind - at UCLA, he was a gem. He threw for 27 touchdowns and 3,154 total yards in his senior year, and was seen as a dual threat with his running ability as well as his passing in motion being solid. If he can get plays called around those strengths, he should be able to limit his turnovers to just one.

2. Jerome Ford has a two score game

Ford looked great against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15, but he's been wildly inconsistent all season. In fact, if it weren't for his score in that game, he would have only had 22 yards. But, with Nick Chubb out for the season, it'll be necessary for Ford to take a bulk of the snaps while Pierre Strong Jr. is likely used as a receiver on check down plays.

Ford is going up against a Bengals defense that's been lackluster all season long. It's possible that, if Thompson-Robinson is able to march the Browns down the field a few times, Ford will find himself in the endzone.

3. Jerry Jeudy connects with Thompson-Robinson for over 70 receiving yards

Jeudy is having a career year for the Browns. He hit over 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his entire career, and that's thanks in part to how consistently Jameis Winston was able to find him downfield for big gain plays. That's something that Watson was never able to accomplish with as talented of a receiver as Jeudy, which says about about him.

But, Jeudy is clearly on track to becoming Cleveland's clear WR1. With Amari Cooper long gone, the team should be looking to hone his talent these last three games to see if his connection with Winston was just a fluke or his real production without Watson. Thompson-Robinson is going to rely heavily on Jeudy in Week 16, and that's gonna get Jeudy over 70 receiving yards.

