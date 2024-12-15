Latest injury update on Nick Chubb is nightmare scenario for the Browns
As if the Cleveland Browns' Week 15 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs couldn't get any worse, the latest reporting on Nick Chubb's in-game foot injury should shake Browns fans even further.
After the 21-7 loss became final, Chubb was reportedly seen leaving the Browns' locker room in a walking boot and crutches. While no official injury update had been given by Cleveland after he went down, Chubb suffering any sort of lower body injury is sure to turn some heads for the worst.
Unfortunately, the walking boot and crutches were necessary as the star running back and one of the Browns' most beloved players broke his foot in the loss, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski in his postgame interview.
This makes Chubb's second injury in two season that'll have him sidelined, with his knee injury at the start of 2023 keeping him sidelined for the entire year last year. This injury will likely have him out for the rest of the year, as well, marking another brutal end to a campaign for the running back as he's been working hard to come back and help out this Browns offense.
Browns running back room will survive Chubb injury
Despite how bad this injury is for Chubb, the Browns aren't completely left in the lurch with their running back room. In their loss to the Chiefs, Jerome Ford had 84 rushing yards and one touchdown. He looked explosive, and given some more reps, might be able to carry this team's run game.
Aside from Ford, the Browns also have Pierre Strong Jr. waiting in the wings. However, it looks like Cleveland might need to call some players up from their practice squad as outside of Ford and Strong, the Browns have no healthy running backs that are active on their roster.
Chubb's injury might also inform the Browns' draft strategy. While it doesn't seem like they'll take a huge swing on Ashton Jeanty - they need to square away their offensive line first - it might be wise of the Browns to get some younger reinforcements to compete alongside Chubb and Ford in 2025. Chubb is also up for a new contract, but it's safe to say the Browns want to give him a shot.
Ford is set to have some huge plays over the last three weeks of the Browns' season. They still have the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, and Miami Dolphins to go up against - three elite offensive teams but three teams with question marks defensively. It's time for Ford to turn it up to replicate Chubb's potential production.