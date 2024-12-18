Kirk Cousins could be perfect stopgap quarterback option for Browns

It is as clear as day that the Cleveland Browns have a quarterback problem and there are not many adequate options available to them at a friendly cost. Well, at least there were not any until recently.

The Atlanta Falcons have decided to bench veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins in favor of Michael Penix Jr. in what is a last-ditch attempt to qualify for the playoffs. With most expecting Cousins' time in Atlanta to come to an end, Cleveland could swoop in and bring in a stopgap option until they are able to find their quarterback of the future.

The price is right for Cleveland

If the Falcons were to release Cousins after June 1st, they would still be on the hook for $65 million. As a free agent, Cousins would not seek out the highest bidder for his services but rather look to catch on with a team he feels gives himself the best chance to win and sign for the veteran's minimum.

If this sounds familiar (it should), it is because the Pittsburgh Steelers are currently reaping the rewards of another team paying their quarterback. Russell Wilson signed a big money deal with the Denver Broncos, flopped, and then found a new home in Pittsburgh, where he is back to playing at a high level.

It would be wise for the Browns to follow this exact template with Cousins, giving them the financial flexibility they need with the current state of their team payroll.

The fit is right in Cleveland

In case anyone forgot, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski came to Cleveland after being part of the Minnesota Vikings coaching staff from 2006 until 2019, the final two years coinciding with Cousins' time with the team.

During those two years, Cousins completed 69.7% of his passes while throwing for 7,901 yards and 56 touchdowns with just 16 interceptions. Clearly, Cousins has experienced success with Stefanski's preferred offensive approach and could again should the two reunite in Cleveland.

This would mean parting ways with offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, but that should happen anyway even if Cousins does not come to town.

The Browns coaching staff decided to step out of their comfort zone schematically by catering to what they thought would bring out the best of Deshaun Watson, but it's pretty clear that they're tapping an empty keg.

It would be in their best interest to revert back to their previous offensive system, which has been able to get the most out of quarterbacks who usually have some knock against them, a group that Cousins is a member of. It would provide the Browns with some stability on offense while at the same time getting them back to being a consistently competitive team.

It makes too much sense for Cousins to come to Cleveland for it not to happen. Cousins wants to prove he is still a capable NFL quarterback, while the Browns want to avoid undergoing a complete teardown of their roster as it's currently constructed.

The Browns bringing Cousins to Cleveland could help both sides achieve their goals and should be something both sides seriously pursue in the near future.