NFL insider tosses out a perfect low-cost Deshaun Watson replacement for 2025
By Ryan Heckman
To say this season hasn't gone as planned would be a massive understatement for the Cleveland Browns. Although, there's a portion of the fan base that might ask the question:
What else were you expecting?
After all, this is a team that banked its future on quarterback Deshaun Watson and, in spectacular yet unsurprising fashion, that bet has backfired tremendously. Watson is not only a shell of his former self as a player, has plenty of off-field questions and issues, but is also on injured reserve and couldn't even suit up if he wanted to.
There are too many layers to the Watson topic, but the one thing we do know is this: the Browns need to figure out a solution for 2025 not named Watson.
Currently holding the no. 7 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Cleveland could take their chances on a rookie next spring. If the draft holder held in its current state, there's no chance the Browns could land Shedeur Sanders, but maybe they'd have a shot at someone like Cam Ward or Jalen Milroe.
But, would those two be worth the draft capital? This upcoming class isn't as strong as recent ones and many experts believe teams will be more likely to go out and find a veteran under center rather than banking on a rookie.
In Cleveland's situation, that seems to be just what one insider thinks will happen.
Albert Breer suggests the Browns could be in on Steelers quarterback Justin Fields in 2025
On the latest episode of the MMQB Podcast, Breer and his co-host, Conor Orr, discussed the Browns' current situation and seemed to be of the idea that Cleveland should not go after a rookie under center.
"They'll consider the quarterbacks in the draft, and then I think the other piece of it could be adding a reclamation project ... trying to find this year's Sam Darnold or Baker Mayfield," Breer said.
"Maybe that's Justin Fields?" he speculated.
That's not necessarily a bad idea for Cleveland. The Steelers probably won't re-sign Fields in the offseason, rather they could opt to keep Russell Wilson around another year or two. Fields, meanwhile, will be a free agent for the first time in his career as his rookie contract is coming to an end.
He's had plenty of starting experience already, but just six games in 2024 after Wilson reclaimed the job once healthy.
Fields offers plenty of potential, still, as a starting quarterback. His passing prowess isn't up there with the top quarterbacks in the league, but in the right system he can be a winner. The potential of him using his legs is what the Browns could really use, as they have lacked an identity on the ground since Nick Chubb's career started going the wrong direction.
Fields will only turn 26 in March and has plenty of football in front of him. If Kevin Stefanski sticks around, which many believe he will, then this could be a fantastic pairing.