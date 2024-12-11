NFL analyst names replacement for Jedrick Wills Jr. in latest ESPN mock draft
At 3-10, the Cleveland Browns are officially a team to watch ahead of the NFL draft in April of next year. With a first round pick again for the first time since the Deshaun Watson trade, Cleveland can really re-tool any positional group with that pick and come out winners.
But, there's a glaring need at one positional group that the Browns need to address through the draft, and that's at their offensive line. With several players set to become free agents on the O-line and with one specific tackle not having lived up to expectations in his four years with the team, it's time to get fresh faces and rookie contracts on the line.
This draft is actually great for that, which you can't say the same for in regards to its available quarterback talent - another big need for the Browns.
ESPN mock draft finds perfect replacement for Jedrick Wills Jr.
With the end of the regular season right around the corner, there are mock drafts aplenty across all major sports sites. For ESPN, their latest comes straight from NFL analyst Field Yates, who published his latest mock draft ahead of Week 15 action.
Yates speculates that the Browns will go tackle early in the draft with their prime pick.
"...they simply must add reinforcements to the offensive line. The Browns have given up the second-most sacks in the NFL this season (53). Additionally, left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. has played only 13 games over the past two seasons and is a free agent in 2025."
Yates adds in this mock draft that the Browns should be projected to select Kelvin Banks Jr. out of Texas with their top-10 pick in the first round. A tackle, Banks is ranked first overall among all OT's in the draft class.
"Banks is my top-ranked offensive tackle, and he has excellent footwork, quickness, movement skills and anchoring ability against power rushers off the edge. He gave up pressure on just 0.3 percent of dropbacks this season, the best among all FBS offensive tackles."
Getting that level of talent on the line would be huge, and Cleveland has to take a swing on Banks if he's still available when they pick. Looking at successful teams in the league, like the Detroit Lions with Penei Sewell or the unit protecting Jalen Hurts with the Philadelphia Eagles, you need protection for your quarterback that's not just "okay." They need to be excellent. And , that's what Banks is - excellent.