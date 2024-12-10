3-round mock draft after Week 14: Browns revamp OL, take chance on rookie QB
The Cleveland Browns are currently slated to pick eighth overall in the NFL Draft in 2025. For the first time since the Deshaun Watson trade, the team has a first round pick to call their own. So, it's time to revamp some positions in sore need of an injection of youth.
For this exercise, the website NFL Mock Draft Database Simulator was used to simulate a three round draft where the Browns were able to trade down or just select someone at their spot in the first, second, or third round of the draft in 2025. Four players were selected in this simulation, and all four play different positions.
The simulator, for some reason, kept assuming that Travis Hunter would be available at eight on the board. That's unrealistic, so for this simulation, positional need was prioritized with the eighth overall pick instead of choosing best available. Hunter is likely to go first overall, so he wasn't selected despite being available in this scenario.
3-round mock Browns draft results
For their eighth overall pick, the Browns selected Kelvin Banks Jr. out of Texas. The offensive tackle is ranked first overall amongst the position headed into the draft, and that's the exact level of talent the Browns need to replace Jedrick Wills Jr. and potentially Jack Conklin on the O-line.
Banks Jr. is touted as a potential day one starter for whatever team drafts him, as he excels at pass blocking and is at 88 percent in run blocking per NFL Draft Buzz. He's able to drive defenders off the line with ease, and according to NFL Draft Buzz, is rarely caught off guard by defensive schemes other teams have thrown his way.
Banks would be an excellent pick for Cleveland in the first round if they want a cheap solution to losing a starter in Wills and a decent tackle in Conklin.
For their 39th overall pick in the second round, the Browns selected Quinn Ewers out of Texas in this simulation. Ewers, a junior quarterback for the Longhorns, is considered an OK option at QB in this draft. This draft overall, though, doesn't feature many QBs that are considered day one starters. Only Shedeur Sanders out of Colorado feels destined for day one starting responsibilities.
But, the Browns need to figure out if they can re-sign Jameis Winston as a bridge quarterback or if they can sign any quarterback assuming they are going to make Deshaun Watson work for the starting role again. If they can't re-sign Winston because of financial constraints, Ewers could be the option for them at this point in the draft if they don't take Cam Ward with their first rounder.
Ewers' closest comparison is Bo Nix from the Denver Broncos on NFL Draft Buzz, which is a great plus for him. His arm talent plus his 2,665 passing yards in 2024 have solidified him as a buzzworthy option at QB for not just the Browns, but any team looking to bring in competition in training camp next season.
The third round saw Cleveland taking Armand Membou out of Missouri with their 75th pick. Membou, another offensive tackle, is ranked 14th overall by NFL Draft Buzz amongst the other tackles in CFB this season. He's rated at 90 percent for his pass blocking, but just 82 percent for his run blocking.
Membou is a very athletic option for the Browns on the O-line who could either serve as a great backup to Dawand Jones or as a starter alongside him in the new year. One thing that apparently sticks out for Membou according to NFL Draft Buzz is his inability to consistently act on his aggression on the line, which could rub Browns fans as not being committed if he doesn't refine it.
With their 93rd overall pick in the third round, the Browns took wide receiver Jalen Royals out of Utah State. The six-foot flat receiver has flown under the radar as a potential top wide receiver in the 2025 draft class, and the Browns could use some reinforcements in this area with Elijah Moore likely gone in free agency.
Royals, already killing it with a perfect name for a potential football star, has gotten comparisons to Detroit Lions star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in recent profiles, and is described as a receiver that's a three level threat. He's averaging 15.2 yards per catch in 2024 with the Aggies, with 834 total yards so far on the season.
Royals has some weaknesses according to several draft profiles, including his inability at times to block properly and the fact that Utah State had limited competition thoughout his 2024 season which may have limited his ability to flex his talent against better defenses. But, he would be worth a pick late in the third round for sure, as the Browns need some versatile receivers headed into 2025.