Full Jameis Winston experience against Steelers shouldn't cost him starting job
For a brief moment on Sunday, it appeared the Cleveland Browns were going to get a mostly positive outing from quarterback Jameis Winston.
Capping off a seven-play 70-yard drive with a 35-yard touchdown strike to Jerry Jeudy to give the Browns an early 7-3 lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Winston was riding high, and it seemed like he was going to build off his performance from last week. Unfortunately, it did not last as the Full Jameis Winston Experience came back to haunt Cleveland.
Winston would complete 22 of 41 passes for two touchdowns and two interceptions while being sacked three times, hit six times total, and fumbling once, somewhat of an expected outing for the former first-overall pick against a very talented Steelers defense.
Jameis Winston's 50-50 performance shouldn't cost him starting role
Pittsburgh has the third-most interceptions in the league (15) and should have had a few more if we're being honest here. Winston got away with a few errant throws that were nearly picked off and probably would be on any other day.
As aggravating as the rollercoaster ride that Jameis Winston can be, he still gives the Browns the best chance to be competitive and potentially win games. The upside of Winston doesn't always outweigh the downside, but he is the best quarterback on the Browns' roster right now, and that matters.
With officially being eliminated from postseason contention following Sunday's loss, Cleveland is in team evaluation mode right now. They must figure out who will and who will not be part of their future plans, especially on offense. It was not until Winston took over for the injured Deshaun Watson that Jeudy was able to look like a productive wide receiver.
Also, Elijah Moore no longer looks like a waste of a roster spot, with Winston throwing him the ball. And once again, David Njoku is actually a meaningful contributor on offense now that Watson is sidelined for the second straight season. Winston at quarterback is giving the Browns a much more accurate evaluation of their skill position players, and that is what this team needs right now above anything else.
When factoring in Winston's ability to make the Browns' receivers look competent with just how bad the rest of the offense has been - especially their run game - you have to go with him as the starter as he's going to continue to build that chemistry and will be the most accurate passer available for Cleveland moving forward.