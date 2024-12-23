Browns can now create best young WR duo in AFC after Week 16

The Cleveland Browns came into their matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals with the expectation that their division rivals would crush them, and they entirely met those expectations after starting quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson struggled mightily against one of the worst defenses in the league.

The Browns have just three wins on the season, and they are currently in possession of yet another top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Many expect the Browns to use that pick on an offensive lineman in order to beef up what remains a fairly lackluster unit.

However, rather than devoting resources to OL in a class that has some questions about the two consensus top linemen, the Browns should pounce at the chance to add another wide receiver in Arizona star Tetairoa McMillan.

McMillan coming to the Browns would not only give them a cheaper Amari Cooper replacement after his midseason trade, but pairing him with an emerging star already under contract in Jerry Jeudy could give Cleveland a young tandem the rest of the league could be scared of.

Browns could pair Tetairoa McMillan with Jerry Jeudy in 2025 NFL Mock Draft

A 6-5 receiver with tremendous speed and muscle in his 215-pound frame, McMillan recorded 84 catches, 1,319 yards, and eight touchdowns this season. While all of those still insanely impressive numbers are down from last year, his highly-touted coaching staff left in the offseason.

In terms of throwing the ball downfield, Jameis Winston had been the best of the Browns' quarterbacks this year. When paired with Winston, Jeudy has excelled when it came time to challenge the defense deep. Jeudy was in the Top 10 in receiving yards this year thanks to Winston, as Deshaun Watson only hurt his production.

Starting over under center with Not Watson as the quarterback could be the best way forward for the Browns, especially with McMillan in the mix. With Elijah Moore not guaranteed to stay in Cleveland, Kevin Stefanski can use these two to give the offense an extremely high floor. In this division, you won't get anywhere with one good receiver.

McMillan may not be a star in the pros, but everything about his profile as a player suggests there is a very small chance of him being bad in the pros. The thunder and lightning combination of McMillan and Jeudy can be one small way the Browns can eventually claw their way back to respectability.