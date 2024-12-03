Jerry Jeudy's record-setting revenge game a silver lining for 3-9 Browns
By Mike Luciano
Cleveland Browns have fallen to 3-9 after losing a wild road game to the Denver Broncos, as Jameis Winston's 497-yard, four touchdown performance was canceled out by two interceptions. That result also snatched a revenge game victory away from wide receiver and former Broncos Jerry Jeudy.
Jeudy caught nine passes for 235 yards and found the end zone on a 70-yard bomb in the second half. Not only did Jeudy exceed everyone's wildest expectations in his first game against Denver, but he managed to set an NFL record in the process.
Jeudy became the fourth player in the decade to record at least 235 receiving yards in a game. Jeudy joins Tyreek Hill, Ja'Marr Chase (who did it twice), and Amari Cooper, who also hit that number with the Browns after Watson suffered a season-ending injury last year.
Jeudy also set an NFL record for most receiving yards by a player in a single game against one of their former teams. Jeudy broke Terrell Owens' record, as the Hall of Famer recorded 213 yards against the 49ers during his time with the Cowboys. Jeudy got his personal revenge.
Browns WR Jerry Jeudy sets records with dominant revenge game vs. Broncos
It took Jeudy a while to get in a groove with Cleveland, but it appears as though his play may have been tied to Deshaun Watson playing at a level far below what a starting NFL quarterback should look like. Winston isn't a world-beater, but he and Jeudy have a solid connection with one another.
While the Broncos bizarrely choosing not to shadow Jeudy with All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II certainly had an impact on this game, Denver's secondary is on of the better ones in the AFC. Jeudy having that sort of game against the Broncos on the road is extremely impressive.
With Cooper now in Buffalo and Moore possibly leaving town due to the team's financial situation, Jeudy's emergence as a low-end WR1 and high-end WR2 should give the Browns a much higher offensive floor than they had before the last few weeks, irrespective of what happens with the coaches.
The Browns' record for the rest of the year is largely immeterial. The remaining five games should be used to figure out which players will be a part of the 2025 core. Cleveland appears to have a star in Jeudy, who seems to be a lock to cross the 1,000-yard barrier soon.