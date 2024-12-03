Browns blow record-setting Jerry Jeudy revenge game against Broncos
Jerry Jeudy came into the Cleveland Browns' Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos with major motivation.
Jeudy was originally drafted by the Broncos back in 2020, and was supposed to be one of their core players for years to come as a promising draft pick out of Alabama. Instead, Jeudy ended up requesting a trade by the end of his tenure with the team which only lasted four seasons. While he never found success in Denver, he's been shining with Jameis Winston and the Cleveland Browns in 2024.
Regardless of that newfound success, you never forget where you came from and, perhaps in Jeudy's case, how your talent was never properly utilized. So, headed into Week 13, Jeudy had some choice words for the Broncos and how he wanted his new team to approach the game.
Jeudy did just that - he posted an absurd stat line of 235 receiving yards along with one touchdown on 13 targets. He was taunting Broncos fans in the stands, he was posing after every huge gain, and he simply looked like a man on a mission. He made the Broncos' typically formidable secondary look beatable, and he helped to contribute to one of the best primetime games of the 2024 season.
Unfortunately, the Browns did not care to support that effort from Jeudy, and it was actually Winston who un-did a historic receiving night for Jeudy after helping him achieve that goal by the end of the game.
Absurd stat shows just how close Jeudy was to perfect revenge game
Jeudy might not have been able to leave Denver with a win, but he posted a historic performance against his former team. According to ESPN and their MNF broadcast, Jeudy's 235 receiving yards were the most for any player facing off with their former team in NFL history. That's a wild stat to think about when considering how many revenge games have gone down in recent memory - even this season, with games between Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants.
But, Jeudy takes the cake over him with his electric performance against the Broncos. Browns fans have to hand their hats on this game despite the loss, though. Jeudy showed out, and showed exactly why Cleveland traded for him in the first place. They're betting on his potential and his ability to beat the bust allegations, and this performance was an excellent way to achieve that goal.