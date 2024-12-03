Jameis Winston proves again he's no Deshaun Watson with must-see Browns speech
As Week 13 got underway, there was one moment from the pregame that caught the eye of both Cleveland Browns fans and fans of Jameis Winston - the two circles that have converged to watch one of the best comeback performances from a quarterback all season.
Winston, a 30 year old veteran who has been a journeyman for the last several seasons in the league, has become famous for his pregame and postgame speeches to the Browns ahead of their games. As Cleveland keeps playing well after Deshaun Watson was ruled out for the season with an Achilles injury, those speeches have begun to have an additional effect - showing the leadership the team could've always had under center if not for Watson's obscene contract.
Read more: Browns will make Deshaun Watson work for starting quarterback job in 2025
His enthusiasm has been contagious for the team and his ability to galvanize the team to a 2-2 record heading into the Week 13 contest against the Denver Broncos has shown how Watson was simply unable to get the same positive energy from the Browns all season long. Weeks 1-8 don't exist in the minds of those who have watched this team play in 2024 - Weeks 9 up to now feel like the Cleveland team promised to fans all along.
Results also back up his positivity - he's posting a .01 EPA in his 5 starts since Week 8 while Watson posted a 3.0 EPA in his 8 starts.
Jameis Winston offers another viral hype up moment ahead of MNF
Winston led the huddle ahead of Monday Night Football on ESPN, and everyone was locked in to hear what he had to say to hype up the team.
Myles Garrett could do nothing but stare at Winston in this clip as he delivered yet another loud and proud speech to the Browns, telling the team "blessed is the man who endures," and asking his teammates to "give it all we got."
This game doesn't necessarily have huge playoff implications for Cleveland. Given how poorly they played before Watson's injury, the team has dug themselves a nearly impossible hole. As of now, the NFL has them at 1 percent odds to get a postseason spot. But, winning big on the road ahead of a huge divisional game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14 would go a long way to actually inspire confidence in fans regarding those slim chances.
Winston clearly believes in their chances to advance. The team would have to win out in order to make that happen. With this game against the Broncos followed by the Steelers on the road and the Cincinnati Bengals on the horizon, there's no time like the present to see just how deep Winston can dig for this team.