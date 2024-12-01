3 quarterback options Browns could pursue to replace Deshaun Watson
By Britt Gerken
The Cleveland Browns have no clear plans for the quarterback position. It has at least been reported that they would like to bring in competition for Deshaun Watson. Obviously, the team would love for Watson to have a quick recovery from his torn Achilles tendon and to play well for them. However, the odds of that happening are almost nonexistent so the team needs to have a plan in place to improve the quarterback position.
That leaves the Browns with two options - either draft a quarterback in this upcoming draft or find a competent veteran. The issue with drafting a quarterback is that this is presumed to be a weak quarterback class. The Browns are also tightly grouped with about ten other teams, meaning their draft position is murky at best. Both of these reasons are why it might make more sense for the Browns to pursue a veteran quarterback. If that is what the team decides to do, these three options make a lot of sense for the team.
Jameis Winston
Jameis Winston is filling in admirably for Watson so far. Since he has become the full time starter, Winston has thrown for over 300 yards in two different games. On top of this, he has also beaten the two main AFC North division rivals, the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Winston is also a benefit to the team off the field. Winston does a great job of developing relationships with his teammates, as evidenced during the game against the New Orleans Saints where all of his former teammates and coaches made sure to talk to him either before or after the game. Winston is also becoming a fan favorite with his pre-game speeches and interviews.
Sam Darnold
The career resurgence of Sam Darnold has been a fun story to watch this season. Darnold, along with Baker Mayfield, was on the Carolina Panthers in 2022 and had an awful year. He signs on a one year deal with the San Francisco 49ers in 2023 and showed some promise in his limited reps.
Darnold was able to take that experience and convince the Minnesota Vikings to take a chance on him to mentor and compete with first round draft pick JJ McCarthy. With the injury that McCarthy suffered, Darnold was forced to start and has played exceptionally well. He has led the Vikings to a 9-2 start and thrown for 21 touchdowns to only 10 interceptions.
The Vikings are probably not going to be bringing Darnold back. They just signed Daniel Jones, who could be a great cheaper option to compete with McCarthy is he is cleared. If the Browns can get Darnold, he is young enough and talented enough that he could turn into the Browns desperately desired franchise quarterback.
Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo is the type of quarterback that Stefanski could be successful with. He is an experienced veteran quarterback that knows how to lead an offense. While Garoppolo wasn't successful with the Las Vegas Raiders, he was successful with the 49ers. The main issue with Garoppolo is going to be his health. He has battled injuries at every stop he has had, helping to derail his career.
Right now, Garoppolo is following a similar path to Darnold, taking a year to learn from an offensive guru. The knowledge that Garoppolo can take from the Los Angeles Rams and Sean McVay could be tantalizing and help the Browns. While Garoppolo won't be the franchise quarterback, he would be serviceable and would definitely challenge Watson.