Browns 2025 draft: Where does team pick after Week 12
By Britt Gerken
Heading into the Week 12 game, the Cleveland Browns were in a a precarious spot. Should they pack it in and tank for the rest of the year or should they compete for pride and play the role of spoiler for teams still competing for the playoffs?
If Thursday night's dramatic, snowy win is any indicator the Browns will try to win every game for the rest of the year. This has already negatively impacted their draft position in the 2025 NFL Draft. Entering the week, they were slated to select 3rd overall. After the win and the results of this week's games, they are scheduled to select 8th overall.
By moving down in the draft, the team has to decide which strategy they want to execute. Do they believe in a top quarterback prospect like Sheduer Sanders or Cam Ward? If so they will almost assuredly have to trade up. This could prove to be problematic as there are several teams ahead of the Browns who also have a need at the quarterback position.
It's also possible that the team could decide to pass on what several experts are calling a weak quarterback draft class and use veteran Jameis Winston as a bridge quarterback. This would free up the Browns to go best player available and select an explosive wide receiver or a dominant left tackle.
Browns current positioning in the 2025 NFL Draft could get real interesting down the stretch
Looking at the top 10, as a whole, there is sure to be a ton of movement before the draft actually kicks off in the spring. Just one or two wins (or losses) could be the difference between the Browns finishing close to the no. 1 overall pick or getting booted out of the top 10 entirely.
1. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9)
2. New York Giants (2-9)
3. Las Vegas Raiders (2-9)
4. New England Patriots (3-9)
5. Carolina Panthers (3-8)
6. Tennessee Titans (3-8)
7. New York Jets (3-8)
8. Cleveland Browns (3-8)
9. New Orleans Saints (4-7)
10. Cincinnati Bengals (4-7)
Whatever the Browns decide to do in the first round they also will have three more top 100 selections in the upcoming draft: 39 (2nd), 70 (3rd), and 93 (3rd).