Former NFL Scout's takeaways from Browns Week 12 win
What a night on the lake! In a year with very little to get excited about, last night was one for the ages for Browns' players, coaches, fans, and anyone else associated with the organization. The Pittsburgh Steelers are still this team's biggest rival and the Browns took care of business.
Coaches, players, and scouts will say it was just another opponent, but beating the Steelers always means more. The win brings Kevin Stefanski's record to 5-5 against Pittsburgh, and multiple standout performances could alter front-office decisions going forward.
Takeaways from a Former Scout:
1. Jameis Winston needs to be in the mix for 2025 QB1
Jameis Winston is the starting quarterback for the rest of the season. He proved that last night overcoming the elements to lead a 4th quarter-go-ahead touchdown drive, and there's been a noticeable change in effort and desire to win from the rest of the team since he took over. The internal conversations about Jameis at the Browns' facility will get interesting when 2025 is brought up.
If Jameis is allowed to walk after this season the quarterback room falls into complete chaos with the prospects of Deshaun Watson, a highly-drafted rookie, and a cheap veteran as the top three QBs. At this stage of his career, Jameis is who he is. The full Winston experience is a fun, exciting roller coaster that you hope has more peaks than valleys, but there's no way to control it at the end of the day. Jameis will keep this team in playoff contention if he's the starter in 2025, but the Browns have to determine if they're comfortable with that.
2. Myles Garrett continues to be a stud
In a matchup of former Defensive POYs, Myles Garrett confirmed that he is the best defender in the league with 3 sacks and a forced fumble. Garrett controlled the first half by ending multiple Pittsburgh drives with timely sacks. He's been the most consistent piece of the Browns' defense for years and last night reminded everyone just how good he is.
Read more: Myles Garrett just cemented himself as a future Hall of Famer on TNF
3. Jack Conklin was exceptional
Things haven't gone the way the Browns or Jack Conklin thought they would when he joined the team in 2020. Conklin returned to the lineup in Week 6 and last night he finally looked like the player the Browns signed four seasons ago. He was quick, athletic, and strong, and made TJ Watt look pedestrian. Conklin is under contract through 2026 and internally the team will discuss if they need to move on at RT, but last night's performance should make the front office think twice.
4. Jerry Jeudy had himself a night
One of the riskier moves GM Andrew Berry has made was trading for Jerry Jeudy earlier this Spring. Jeudy always had potential in Denver but never became a reliable star receiver. Last night he was Cleveland's best offensive weapon with six receptions for 85 yards including an outstanding catch in the 4th quarter snowstorm. He was confident and aggressive at the catch point and has a connection with Jameis Winston (another reason to re-sign the QB). The Browns need to feed Jeudy the ball down the stretch.
5. Mohamoud Diabate came to play
The 2nd-year linebacker was all over the field last night finishing with the third-most tackles for the Cleveland Defense. He was a force in the run game showing no fear running through open gaps and throwing his body around. That was the kind of performance coaches and scouts love to see. Diabate has gotten his first extended action on defense this season and is making a case to stay in the rotation going forward.