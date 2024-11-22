Myles Garrett just cemented himself as a future Hall of Famer on TNF
Thursday Night Football is always a fantastic time to see stars shine, and the Cleveland Browns are no exception despite their record. They're chock full of talent, and their losses haven't slowed down those players' efforts on the field.
One player that will always stand out on that front is defensive end Myles Garrett, who is looking to show why he deserved last year's Defensive Player of the Year honors over Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt. In Week 9, Garrett had an amazing hat trick of sacks against the Los Angeles Chargers in just the first half, showing he still had plenty left in the tank despite dealing with some early season injuries.
Read more: Myles Garrett has some pointed words for TJ Watt ahead of Week 12 clash
In Week 11, he was abnormally quiet against a rookie tackle and the New Orleans Saints, allowing Derek Carr to slice and dice through the air. It was strange, especially since Cleveland was coming off a bye week and you'd figure Garrett would come back with some pop.
Turns out, he was saving that pop for the Steelers.
Garrett wrapped up the first half during TNF on Prime against the Steelers with three huge sacks on Russell Wilson, with one ending up in a strip sack on Wilson and a turnover for the Browns. The sack also marked Garrett's seventh straight season with 10 or more sacks, placing him in elite company.
Garrett is amongst some Hall of Famers with his 7th straight season with 10+ sacks
Let's break down these players' resumes, shall we?
Reggie White is a Super Bowl championm multi-time Defensive Player of the Year, and Hall of Famer. John Randle is a multi-time Pro Bowler, former sacks leader in 1997, and a Hall of Famer. Lawrence Taylor is a household name defender, a Hall of Famer, an MVP, and a Super Bowl champion. Jared Allen is a former sacks leader and multi-time Pro Bowler, as well as a member of the Minnesota Vikings' Ring of Honor. Bruce Smith is a Hall of Famer and multi-time DPOY, while DeMarcus Ware is another Hall of Famer, champion, and former sacks leader.
What do all of these players have in common? Hall of Fame induction. And, it feels like Garrett is destined for the same with his current resume. A chip for Garrett would be beautiful not just for Cleveland and Browns fans still hanging on for this team, but for a player who continues to sacrifice a ton to play as hard as possible for the team regardless of their losing seasons.