Injuries continue to pile up for Myles Garrett as Browns enter Week 4
By Randy Gurzi
Myles Garrett is one of the best defenders in the entire NFL. The reigning 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year is off to another hot start for the Cleveland Browns but is unfortunately also dealing with more than one injury right now.
Heading into the Week 3 contest against the New York Giants, Garrett was on the injury report with a foot issue. It was later revealed that both feet were hurting. During that game, he suffered an unrelated injury and he limped off the field in the fourth quarter.
He returned to the game but as the Browns prepare to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4, Garrett has been listed on the injury report with three separate injuries. According to a tweet from Jordan Schultz, Garrett has a thigh and Achilles injury in addition to the foot problem.
As Schultz points out, Garrett has no intention of missing the upcoming game. He plans to play through the pain as the Browns look to improve to 2-2.
Cleveland can use Garrett on the field. He’s been generating pressure with ease and has six tackles with two sacks. He also forced a fumble on each sack.
More Browns stars are hurting
In addition to Garrett battling through the pain, the Browns have other stars dealing with injuries. That includes Wyatt Teller, who was placed on the IR with a knee injury.
Rookie third-round pick Zack Zinter will start in his place as Teller will miss at least four weeks.